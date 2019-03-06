Impostor Lures Activist to Israeli Police Sting

|
Wednesday March 13, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Mar-12-2019 12:22TweetFollow @OregonNews
Impostor Lures Activist to Israeli Police StingBonnie King Salem-News.com
An interview with Frank Romano conducted by renowned documentary film director Guy Davidi.
(SALEM, Ore.) - An interview with Frank Romano has been released, a precursor to the larger story, conducted by renowned documentary film director Guy Davidi.
Guy Davidi and Emad Burnat co-directed the film “5 Broken Cameras” which was nominated for a 2013 Academy Award and won the 2013 International Emmy Award. It also won a 2012 Sundance Film Festival award, as well as the Golden Apricot at the 2012 Yerevan International Film Festival and Armenia, for Best Documentary Film.
Activist Romano's work in Palestine and Israel is discussed, and in particular, the attempts by himself along with other activists to prevent the destruction of “Al Khan al Ahmar,” the Bedouin village.
Romano warns Netanyahu of the strong ICC case against him as a “war criminal,” especially if he destroys “Al Khan al Ahmar!”
In fact, many believe the ‘Regulation Law’ directly violates the Fourth Geneva Convention, and will be grounds for a case against Israel in The Hague. The ‘Regulation Law’ allows for the seizure of private Palestinian property, in an effort to retroactively legalize settlements built on stolen land.
The Palestinian village of Khan al Ahmar is at imminent risk of demolition because it is located near Jerusalem on land between an Israeli settlement and one of its elite suburbs.
Simply put, Israel's plan would link the Israeli settlements with West Jerusalem, and completely cut off Palestinian access to Jerusalem.
The residents of Khan al Ahmar were forcibly relocated to this area in 1951 from the village of Tel Arad in Israel’s Negev Desert. The residents are mostly Bedouin, who make their living by herding livestock.
Today, the village has 160 structures including a school, clinic, mosque, and many homes. The school serves nearly 200 students, including many girls, from the village and surrounding area.
Romano describes his arrest, imprisonment in Jerusalem, and his eventual release. He explains why he was later forced to go underground in Ramallah, a city controlled by Palestinian police, to avoid arrest by Israeli police.
Romano was lured out of Ramallah to return to “Al Khan al Ahmar,” in Area C which is controlled by Israeli police, on February 23rd, for an interview with a well-known French journalist.
Eager to publicize the struggle for survival of Khan al Ahmar, Frank Romano agreed to the meeting. Unfortunately, the people he trusted were actually Israeli agents.
It was a trap!
As soon as the interview had begun, standing in front of the village of “Al Khan al Ahmar” with the impostor journalist, 4-5 Israeli police cars drove up and arrested Romano, returning him to prison.
He was deported to France the next day, on February 24th. This interview was conducted in Paris, France, on March 6th, 2019.
Watch the VIDEO below, by director Guy Davidi:
What can you do for Khan al Ahmar?PLEASE MAKE TWO CALLS, TO THE ISRAELI EMBASSY AND THE STATE DEPARTMENT:
_________________________________________
Israel | Palestine | Racism | Justice | Most Commented on
Articles for March 11, 2019 | Articles for March 12, 2019 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.