Mar-12-2019 17:30 Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour Coming to ilani Ballroom Live! in the Cowlitz Ballroom October 10 (tickets on sale now)

Peter Frampton's Farewell Tour comes to the PNW on Oct 10, 2019.

(RIDGEFIELD, Wa.) - Peter Frampton brings his Farewell Tour to ilani’s Cowlitz Ballroom, rocking the stage in the great Pacific Northwest Thursday, October 10th at 8 p.m. This fun-filled night will be one to remember, as Frampton will be joined by special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, and because it truly is his Farewell tour. We are lucky to get this chance to witness Frampton's genius, close up and personal. Frampton is a rock ‘n’ roll legend who has collaborated with household names such as David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr and Matt Cameron. His fifth solo album – “Frampton Comes Alive!” – sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling live records ever, with hit singles including “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.” Peter Frampton recently announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscular disease, inclusion-body myositis (IBM), nearly four years ago after a fall onstage. “I’m able to play great right now,” he told “CBS This Morning: Saturday”. “In a year’s time, maybe not so good. I’m a perfectionist, and I do not want to go out there and fell like ‘Oh I can’t’ or ‘This isn’t good.’ That would be a nightmare for me.” “It’s my passion,” he explained. “I’ve been playing guitar for 60 years. Started when I was 8. Now I’m 68. So I’ve had a very good run.” Frampton was the recipient of the 2007 Grammy award for Best Pop Instrumental Album for “Fingerprints,” and he was part of the 2014 Musicians Hall of Fame. The Cowlitz Ballroom offers one of the last chances to see this legendary musician perform live. Reserved seats are $79 and $99 and went on sale Friday, March 1st, at ilaniresort.com and Ticketmaster.com. Salem-News.com has requested an interview with Peter Frampton prior to the show. I interviewed him in 2004, in Salem, Oregon for KATU News, and it would be a great opportunity to visit with him again and bring that to our readers/viewers. We'll keep you updated. ilani is a great venue, located on a 156-acre site in Ridgefield, Washington. Developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, ilani is the West Coast’s premier gaming, dining, entertainment and meeting destination. Sources: ilani; Rolling Stone; CBS This Morning: Saturday _________________________________________

