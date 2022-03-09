SNc Channels:



Mar-07-2022 17:00

Oregon's COVID-19 Death Toll is Now 6,743 Lives Lost

Oregon reports 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 35 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,743, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA also reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 697,775. The 35 new deaths and 1,116 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between March 4 and March 6. COVID-19 Hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 304, which is 38 fewer than yesterday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 106 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (16% availability) and 439 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,297 (10% availability). The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 1,221 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 6. Of that total, 37 were initial doses, 75 were second doses and 209 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 884 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 6. The seven-day running average is now 582 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 4,158,659 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 237,593 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,722,052 doses of Moderna and 269,045 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 3,163,304 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,870,362 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. These data are preliminary and subject to change. Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today. Cases and Deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (21), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (19), Coos (18), Crook (6), Curry (8), Deschutes (63), Douglas (38), Gilliam (1), Grant (13), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (34), Klamath (15), Lake (1), Lane (103), Lincoln (14), Linn (81), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (220), Polk (13), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (6), Wasco (10), Washington (153) and Yamhill (19). Oregon reported 594 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 4, 328 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 5 and 194 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 6. Oregon’s 4,600th and 6,666th deaths, reported on Nov. 8, 2021, and March 3 respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 6,709 today. Source: Oregon Health Authority (OHA) _________________________________________

