Thursday March 7, 2019
Mar-06-2019

OSP Assists with Big Horn Sheep Capture on Snake River

Salem-News.com

This section of Hells Canyon is only accessible by boat or helicopter.

OSP big horn sheep
Sgt. Hawkins, Sr. Trooper Knapp and Trooper Hay conduct a boat patrol on the Snake River, assisting Idaho Fish & Game.
Photo: OSP

(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregon State Police conducted a boat patrol on the Snake River. During the patrol, Sgt. Hawkins, Sr. Trooper Knapp and Trooper Hay assisted Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) Biologists along with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to conduct a big horn sheep capture.

The capture was to collect valuable data that indicates the health of the herds in Hells Canyon. This section of Hells Canyon is only accessible by boat or helicopter.

A total of ten big horn sheep were captured, collared, weighed and blood work taken for research purposes.

Source: OSP

#Oregon #Wildlife #Conservation

©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


