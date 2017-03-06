SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Mar-05-2017 22:53 TweetFollow @OregonNews National Security Blanket Hides Murders of US Military Personnel Marine veteran provides information to President Trump and Congress on the murders of El Toro Marines and hundreds of 101st Airborne troops.



(SALEM, Ore.) - President Donald Trump has the authority to lift the veil of National Security, covering the murders of military personnel and protecting those responsible from prosecution. Information obtained from reliable sources was recently provided in February to both President Trump and Congressional staffers, supporting the need for investigations into the murders of Marine Colonel James E. Sabow (and other Marines) at MCAS El Toro, CA, and the 256 Americans burned to death on Arrow Air 1285. An unbiased criminal investigation could result in the indictments and convictions of very powerful people who were responsible for murders, narcotrafficking, perjury and misprision of felonies (the concealment of felonies and failure to report it to the prosecuting authorities by persons who have not committed it). As a financial manager with DLA, I spent considerable time in the Washington, DC, area over my last 15 years of government service. While with a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter visiting Washington, DC, on February 28, 2017, I literally ran all over the Dirksen and Hart Senate Office Bldgs. I introduced myself as a reporter for Salem-News.com, giving a short 4-5-minute briefing on TREACHERY, the story of murder, narcotrafficking and an aborted covert mission in the Middle East; and left a copy of the package of detailed information, which was also Fedex'ed earlier to President Trump. _________________________________________ This sordid story involves the cold-blooded murder of Marine Colonel James E. Sabow in his quarters at Marine Corps Air Station, CA, in January 1991 and horrific deaths of 256 Americans on Arrow Air 1285, a military chartered flight with CIA links to Iran/Contra in Gander, Newfoundland, in December 1985. Colonel Sabow’s death was ruled a suicide by the government. However, the forensic evidence published by a respected UK Journal of Forensic Research and peer reviewed by other scientists in January 2017 supports murder, conspiracy to commit murder, crime scene tampering by federal agents, a doctored autopsy photo of Colonel Sabow submitted by DOD to a federal district court and the Congress, the cover-up by the Navy, the Marine Corps and high level DOD officials. The motive was to keep the colonel from blowing-the-whistle on the government’s lucrative covert guns-for-drugs operation. Billions were made from the sales of cocaine transported on CIA proprietary C-130s into El Toro, March AFB, Homestead AFB, Mena, AZ, and other secured locations in the US. Gene Wheaton, a career military investigator, was involved in both investigations after he retired from the Army. Wheaton’s investigation supported homicide in both cases. Wheaton found evidence Colonel Sabow was murdered to prevent him from blowing-the-whistle on the narcotrafficking of cocaine in El Toro. Colonel Sabow was relieved of his duties for alleged misuse of government aircraft in a failed attempt to get him to plead guilty and retire from the Corps. It didn’t work. The colonel was authorized to fly as a trainee with another command pilot, flying executive aircraft on the weekends. His travel orders and supporting documents were in order. While at El Toro in January 1991, the Marine Corps Inspector General had access to his flight logs, travel orders, and supporting documentation and easily dismissed any allegation of misuse of government aircraft. If formal charges were filed, he told his superiors that he intended to fight them at a courts martial. The crash of Arrow Air 1285 killed hundreds of 101st Airborne troops on their way home from a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai. The Canadians were responsible for the investigation of crash of Arrow Air 1285 and called it an accident due to icing. The problem is there are eye witnesses who saw the aircraft on fire at take-off. There was no evidence of icing but evidence of incendiary devices and napalm in soda cans detonated on take-off, causing a fire and explosion on the airborne DC-8CF. There are CIA links to these murders and a Reagan and Bush administrations that was open to dealing with drug cartels and making money off the sales of weapons to both Iraqi and Iranians. For example, thousands of TWOs and other lethal weapons were taken from NATO stocks, flown by Arrow Air and others into the Middle East as reported by Joel Bainerman, an Israeli investigative reporter. The moneys from these sales were used to fund covert operations. The deaths of Marine and Army personnel on active duty is normally assigned to the NCIS and the Army equivalent organization but these deaths had major political impacts and any prior investigations (e.g., Colonel Sabow at El Toro and the Army deaths in Canada) were seriously compromised. The Army deaths (248 101st Airborne troops on Arrow Air 1285) were classified as accidental based on the CASB report of icining in a 5 to 4 split decision (the 4 dissenters were all professional pilots, 3 were aeronautical engineers). The professionals found forensic evidence of fire and explosion on the airborne DC-8CF. A Canadian Air Force nuclear officer at the scene reported a nuclear device (possibly a nuclear backpack, which was in the US military’s inventory) found in the debris on fire. This may have been connected to the alleged covert mission to destroy an Iraqi nuclear research facility with a nuclear backpack, blame the Iraqis for the explosion and use covert operatives to rescue hostages held by Hezbollah. The mission was aborted with possible deaths of US personnel (six wooden boxes the size of coffins were loaded on the aircraft in Cairo). The DC-8CF had seats for 269 passengers. One allegation is that Special Forces involved in the ill-conceived covert mission that caused the deaths of unit members were a threat to blow-the-whistle on the planned use of a nuclear weapon in the Middle East. The ‘easy solution’ was to destroy the aircraft before it landed at Fort Campbell, KY. Wheaton’s investigation of Arrow Air 1285 resulted in a massive amount of evidence, including eye witnesses accounts, laboratory reports and documents establishing that the DC-8CF suffered an onboard fire and explosion before impact and did not crash “as reported by the official Canadian report.” Wheaton’s found that Arrow Air was one of the airlines used by the “Enterprise” to smuggle weapons to the Middle East and to the Contras in Central America. These operations were under the control and direction of a unit of the National Security Council called OSG-TIWG (Operations Sub-Group-Terrorist Incident Working Group), which was co-chaired by LTC Oliver North and Associate FBI Director Oliver “Buck” Revell. The Arrow Air 1285 crash supports the allegation of a covert mission in the Middle East gone bad and terrorists or others who destroyed the aircraft. There were no sabotage investigations by the FBI or the RCMP. There was no effort to reconstruct the aircraft. The focus of the U.S. Army was to remove the bodies to mortuary at Dover AFB and bury the debris as quickly as possible. The Canadian Air Safety Board (CASB) was the agency responsible for investigating the cause of the crash and the deaths of 256 Americans. Two LAPD bomb squad officers’ deaths are connected to AR 1285, too. The head of LADPD bomb squad told Charles “Chuck” Byers, President of Accuracy Systems Ordinance Corporation, Phoenix, that his incendiary device was linked an aircraft crash, and he would be interviewed by federal agents. Both men were friends, had common interests in munitions, guns and knew each other for several years. Don Devereux, a long-time member of Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) whose investigative work for the print media earned him two Pulitzer nominations, investigated the Arrow Air 1285 crash for several years for both the print media and TV series like “Investigative Reports” and “Unsolved Mysteries”. Devereux reported a discussion between Byers and Arleigh McCree in January 1986: On the shelves in a company office, Byers had arranged a display of the various specialized products being manufactured and marketed, mostly going to defense, intelligence, and law enforcement customers. While walking past the display, McCree suddenly stopped and reached out to pick up one object. Obviously startled by what he held in his hands, he exclaimed, “This is what brought down a plane we’re investigating!” The object in question was a transparent plastic packet with three sealed pockets. Two of the pockets contained chemical compounds—one white, one black—which when combined became highly volatile, and the third pocket included a folded aluminum foil cup in which to mix them. Once combined, the chemicals could be ignited by a simple burning fuse, by a trigger, or even by remote control. The device had various names in the trade; a “flash” compound, an “incendiary trigger,” a "fire starter". Detonated in association with such inflammatory materials as napalm, it very quickly could produce one hell of a conflagration, easily sufficient to bring down an aircraft. McCree asked Byers who had been buying the device. Byers said that he only had one customer for it--the CIA. McCree told Byers that he was going to be writing a report about his discovery and that someone would be getting back to him about it. McCree and Ron Ball, his partner, were killed in a bobby-trapped bomb pipe several weeks later. No federal agents interviewed Byers who pushed for an investigation of his friend’s death with various federal agencies. A bomb sent to Byers killed his plant manager, the government shut down his business, and found ‘evidence’ of procurement fraud when he mailed a check to another contractor from unexpended funds on a government contract. The funds should have been returned to the Treasury but Byers said he never received a dime from the contractor and was only following the directions of a federal contracting officer. He was sentenced to 20 months in a federal prison in Virginia. Now, officially a convicted felon, Byers complaints about McCree’s death could be dismissed as the rantings of a convict. _________________________________________ These cases require thorough investigations by the US Attorney General. If approached with an unbiased attitude, I believe there will be strong evidence of homicide and government misconduct, which will result in indictments of multiple individuals. These are cold case investigations, but the Jan 2017 forensic reports of Bryan Burnett, published in a UK forensic journal with peer review, provide a solid foundation for the cold-blooded murder of Colonel Sabow and the cover-up by DOD, including a fraudulent autopsy photograph submitted to a District Court and the US Congress. Gene Wheaton’s work and Dr. Les Filotas’ book on AR 1285, Improbable Cause, a 500-page definitive work, and his participation as a member of the CASB supports for the deliberate destruction of the DC-8CF aircraft and the violent deaths of 256 Americans, including eight crew members. The National Security mantel covers both cases, but that can be lifted by the President . Once that’s done, a cold case criminal investigation by the Justice Department or a Special Prosecutor can result in indictments and prosecution of multiple individuals. There is no statute of limitations on murder, and those involved have no place to hide. _________________________________________

United-states | Criminal | Military | History | Most Commented on





Articles for March 4, 2017 | Articles for March 5, 2017 |