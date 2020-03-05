Salem Police Investigate Fatal Hit and Run Crash on McGilchrist SE

|
Thursday March 5, 2020
|
|
Salem Police Investigate Fatal Hit and Run Crash on McGilchrist SESalem-News.com
Late Tuesday at 11:30 pm a man walking his bicycle was hit and killed by a vehicle, which did not stop.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Salem Police Department is looking for anyone who may have information regarding a fatal hit and run crash which occurred late Tuesday night, March 3rd, 2020.
At approximately 11:29 pm on March 3rd, 2020, Salem officers responded to McGilchrist St SE and 22nd St SE on a report of an unconscious male. When officers arrived they located the male laying on the north shoulder of McGilchrist St SE, between 22nd St SE and Ford St SE.
The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. It appears the male had been walking his bike along the shoulder of McGilchrist, near 22nd St SE, prior to being struck by a vehicle, which left the scene without stopping.
Investigators had McGilchrist shut down for several hours while they investigated the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the driver and/or the vehicle involved in this crash, or who may have been in the area at the time the crash occurred and may have seen something, are asked to contact the Salem Police Department TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Investigators are working to identify and contact the next of kin for the deceased.
Source: News Release from Salem Police Dept.
_________________________________________
