Mar-03-2017 16:15

Fatal Crash into Santiam Canal on Three Lakes Road

The Canal was dug by hand in the 1870s as a transportation route to move goods from the eastern part of the valley to the "Port of Albany" on the Willamette River.

A 2004 Dodge Neon was traveling south on Three Lakes Road, when for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway.

Photo: Linn County

(ALBANY, Ore.) - Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley reports that a crash on Three Lakes Road today has resulted in a fatality. The investigation reveals 20-year old Jonathan Alexzander Houser, from Albany, was the operator and sole occupant of a 2004 Dodge Neon and was traveling south on Three Lakes Road, when for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway. The vehicle then hit the embankment of the Santiam Albany Canal, causing the car to rollover on its top in the canal. The depth of the canal is approximately five to six feet. It is unknown how long Houser was trapped in his vehicle but he was scheduled to work at 5:00 a.m. Houser was found to be wearing his seat belt. The cause of this crash is still under investigation but excessive speed could be a contributing factor. The roadway is now open to traffic. If anyone witnessed this crash or has any information they are encouraged to contact Deputy Burk Brandt at 541.967.3950. Source: Linn County Sheriff _________________________________________

