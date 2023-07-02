Oregon's 29th Secretary of State, LaVonne Griffin-Valade, Sworn Into Office

|
Sunday July 2, 2023
Jun-30-2023 15:46
Oregon's 29th Secretary of State, LaVonne Griffin-Valade, Sworn Into OfficeSalem-News.com
Oregon’s Secretary of State is Oregon’s chief elections officer, chief auditor, the State Archives and the Oregon Corporation Division.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregon’s 29th Secretary of State, LaVonne Griffin-Valade, was sworn into office today at 11:00 AM by Chief Justice Meagan Aileen Flynn at Governor Tina Kotek’s ceremonial office in the Oregon State Library.
Secretary Griffin-Valade was joined by her husband, members of her family, Governor Tina Kotek and Acting Secretary of State Cheryl Myers.
Griffin-Valade attended Western Oregon University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Humanities. She has served in many positions, including as a trainer of educational equity for educators throughout the Northwest and the Pacific Islands.
While serving in that position, she penned articles on the topic of educational equity and also earned a Master of Public Administration from Portland State University.
For over 16 years, LaVonne worked as a government performance auditor. Throughout her many years working as a staff auditor and then as an elected auditor, she was a member of an international committee shaping the course of local government auditing throughout the U.S. and in several Canadian jurisdictions.
After leaving office, LaVonne went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts in writing from Portland State University and has since pursued a successful writing career.
Secretary Griffin-Valade will serve the remaining 18 months of the current term, vacated by former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan after her resignation on May 8.
The Oregon Secretary of State is one of three constitutional offices created at statehood, the Legislative Branch, the Executive Branch, and the Judicial Branch.
The Secretary of State also serves as one of three members of the State Land Board and as the chair of the Oregon Sustainability Board.
The Secretary of State also serves as one of three members of the State Land Board and as the chair of the Oregon Sustainability Board.
As an independent constitutional officer, the Secretary of State answers directly and solely to the people of Oregon.
Source: State of Oregon
