SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jun-30-2021 23:56 TweetFollow @OregonNews The Best Locations to Watch Sports in Oregon Most sports wagering occurs at Oregon's state-operated Scoreboard website and tribal casinos.

Photo by Peter Bucks (unsplash)

(SALEM, Ore.) - Considering that Oregon can seem somewhat hidden in the Northwest, youâ€™d be surprised to know that there are many die-hard sports fans that truly know how to get behind their teams. And Oregon has some of the best locations to watch sports. From sports bars of every stripe to outdoor venues and stadiums, thereâ€™s always a game going on and never a dull moment. Itâ€™s safe to say that the state of Oregon has a very liberal view on sports betting. Generally, most sports wagering occurs at the state-operated Scoreboard website and app, but tribal casinos are also allowed to offer casino gaming, including sports betting. Currently, Oregon is in discussion to allow betting on virtual events. And if that plan comes to reality, Oregon would be the second state that offers wagering on virtual events, behind New Jersey. Although the Scoreboard sports betting app is the only sports wagering app available in the state, which can change in the future. And some of the major providers that might be used for betting in Oregon are: BetMGM FOX Bet BetRivers With that being said, now you know what providers to look out for in the future. Additionally, you should be aware that betting on any college sports in Oregon is off the table. And as for placing a wager on an offshore site, you should know that there are no restrictions and legal consequences for that action. Last but not least, if interested, you can go ahead and check the in-detailed guide to sports betting in Oregon at betting.us. #1 Chinook Winds Casino Resort Although watching sports at home has its shares of perks, it is always appealing to be surrounded by a large fan base that can create an entertaining and fun atmosphere. Also, when watching a game at home, you are essentially missing out on all of the potential memories created when watching sports elsewhere. With that said, one of the best locations to watch sports in Oregon is the Chinook winds casino resort. This resort is the perfect option for beachfront accommodations in Lincoln City. Also, it has very friendly and, at the same time, professional staff that is there to welcome you and help you when needed. This spectacular resort has multiple restaurants that serve amazing food, a child care facility, casino, arcade, fitness center, 18 hole golf course, and on-site shuttle service. Chinook Winds offers more than 31,000 square feet of meeting space, a whirlpool spa, and an indoor pool. And for the casino, itâ€™s open 24 hours and includes over 1100 video and reel slots, multi-game machines, video poker, more than 20 table games, a 1,000-seat bingo hall, sports wagering lounge, and a 7-table poker room. #2 Seven Feathers Casino Resort Another amazing place in Oregon, located just off the interstate 5 motorway in Canyonville, is known as the Seven feathers casino resort. This is an excellent choice of destination for business events as well as for guests looking for entertainment like watching sports. The casinoâ€™s room offers free WiFi access, a small refrigerator, and a cable flat-screen TV with pay-per-view channels so you can enjoy watching sports whenever you want to. As for the bathrooms, they are equipped with a bathtub and free toiletries. Additionally, guests of this casino have five different dining options to choose from. And the evening entertainment ranges from stage events to karaoke. The casino offers bingo, thousands of slots, and various table games. Finally, Seven Feathers Casino Resort is known for bringing great entertainment from country, rock & roll, specialty concerts, comedy shows as well as sporting events like boxing, rodeo, and pool tournaments. #3 The Independent Sports Bar & Grill While chilling in a casino resort sounds lovely, the price to drive there is high, especially now with the expected jump in gas prices for Oregon, let alone staying a week in some of those luxurious casino resorts. Additionally, not all people want the casino resort experience, instead, they want to sit at an affordable place that is not their home and watch a sporting event. And for those people visiting a sports bar is just the right option. With that being said, the independent sports bar in downtown Portland is a perfect spot for post-shopping, post-workout meals, and drinks, especially when thereâ€™s a game on. The 21 and up establishment has all the major sports TV packages shown on over 25 high definition televisions, including a 68-inch plasma TV. Needless to say that this place is a great alternative for fellow Oregon residents when they feel like going outside to support their favorite team. The most difficult part is something we cannot help you with: making a decision between these great venues! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for June 30, 2021 |