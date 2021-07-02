Oregonians in Unrestricted Areas Allowed to Celebrate Safely with Fireworks

SNc Channels:



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Although extreme heat and dry conditions have caused fireworks bans in some Oregon cities ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, areas not affected by bans can celebrate with their traditional zest of sparks and splendor! Portland, Tualatin and Bend have issued fireworks bans and will have only city-sanctioned events. As each city/county may have it's own fireworks rules, it is important to check with city and county regulations. Other prohibited locations are Oregon State beaches, parks, campgrounds, and State and Federal forest lands. This is serious. Cities are fining offenders $250-$750, and the state of Oregon fines are as high as $2,500. There are numerous nonprofits throughout Oregon that depend on revenue through the purchase of fireworks at tents and stands. Proceeds derived from fireworks sales directly support local initiatives ranging from well-established nonprofit organizations to local public school groups such as sports teams and bands. TNT Fireworks has a long history of giving back to these organizations and the communities in which they operate through its nonprofit partnership program. Each year, nonprofits throughout Oregon benefit from these partnerships, raising millions to fund their respective initiatives and programs. “Many local organizations count on the funds raised from fireworks sales at TNT tents and stands, so where fireworks are allowed, we encourage consumers to support these groups,” said Jason Trout, regional manager, TNT Fireworks. “Because of industry-wide shortages this year, we also encourage consumers to buy early to ensure product availability.” TNT Fireworks also encourages consumers to be respectful of neighbors and animals around their community that might be sensitive to the noise and bright lights that fireworks can create. Limit your fireworks use to the evening of the 4th of July, or those dates designated by the local jurisdiction for legal fireworks use. When the festivities are over, conduct a site clean-up and dispose of used fireworks appropriately. Oregonians want and deserve to celebrate this important holiday with friends and family. As long as we are vigilant, the forests of Oregon should not be "in the line of fire" due to the 4th of July festivities. It is all up to us. _________________________________________

