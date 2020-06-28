SNc Channels:



Jun-28-2020 14:29 Fighting the Pandemic and Reopening the Economy The U.S. is still doing battle with the first wave of the pandemic.

Photo by Maurício Mascaro, Pexels

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Few would disagree that the collapse of the U.S. economy into a recession was mainly caused by the coronavirus pandemic and worsened by the inept leadership at the federal level. It would seem to follow that the priority should be to contain the causative virus and reduce the deaths associated with it as quickly as possible before reopening the economy. Instead, those in power are trying to have it both ways by continuing the fight against the virus while reopening our economy, resulting in a losing battle on both fronts. As of June 25, there are 2.51+ million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 127,000+ deaths. However, The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the true number of cases is likely to be 10 times higher than the reported figure or over 20 million cases. On June 25, the U.S. reported 40,000 new COVID-18 infections surpassing the previous single-day record of 39,327. The U.S. is still doing battle with the first wave of the pandemic while a second and third wave are just around the corner. The U.S. has an unemployment rate of over 13% and could reach 20%, an unsteady stock market, and a second stimulus package pending in Congress. We will continue to muddle along until the election with no federal leadership while the pandemic continues unabated. Hopefully, a Joe Biden presidency will provide a much needed united response, rather than the present 50 individual ones. In the meantime, my wife and I will continue to shelter-at-home, wear masks and maintain a social distance during our daily walk in the park and weekly grocery shopping. _________________________________________

