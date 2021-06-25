Marion County Fire Agencies Enact High-Fire Danger Burn Ban

|
Friday June 25, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jun-24-2021 17:52TweetFollow @OregonNews
Marion County Fire Agencies Enact High-Fire Danger Burn BanSalem-News.com
It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent and be prepared for wildfires.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Beginning Friday, June 25, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. and until further notice, all fire agencies within Marion County will enact a High-Fire Danger Burn Ban, based on a recommendation by the Marion County Fire Defense Board.
Marion County fire agencies include:
The burn ban prohibits all of the following:
The burn ban does not prohibit:
There may be more restrictive fire safety rules on and within a one-eighth mile of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)-protected land, which exists throughout much of rural Marion County.
ODF restrictions may include prohibitions on campfires, smoking, target shooting, powered equipment, motorized vehicles, and other public/private landowner and industrial fire restrictions.
More details about ODF fire restrictions are available at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.
Outdoor fires in violation of this burn ban may be immediately extinguished. If a fire agency responds to a fire that has been started in willful violation of this burn ban, the person responsible may be liable for all costs incurred, as well as legal fees per ORS 478.965.
Fire chiefs in Marion County encourage the public to use extreme caution with activities that could start a fire. It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent and be prepared for wildfires.
Source: Press release on behalf of the Marion County Fire Defense Board.
_________________________________________
Articles for June 24, 2021 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.