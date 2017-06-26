Deputies Investigate Construction Flagger Struck and Killed by Dump Truck

This tragedy is a reminder to drive with extreme caution in and around construction zones.







(HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.) - A construction flagger was struck by a dump truck Thursday afternoon near the intersection of SE 132nd Ave and SE Rose Meadow Drive in Happy Valley. Unfortunately, he was killed.

Deputies responded about 4:15 p.m. Personnel with the Happy Valley Police Department, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas Fire District, and American Medical Response arrived on scene and pronounced the flagger deceased.

Initial reports indicate that crews with Northwest Natural Gas had been on scene of a natural gas leak in the area, and had SE 132nd Ave completely closed to traffic.

A dump truck, on scene to help aid crews with the gas leak, experienced mechanical problems.

As the dump truck operator was attempting to remove his truck from the construction area, he struck and killed the 71-year old flagger.

Neither the truck driver nor the flagger were employees of Northwest Natural Gas. The names of those two companies are not being released at this time.

As crews with Northwest Natural Gas continued to try and fix the gas leak, the Sheriff's Office Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Team (CRAFT) responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene and removed the body of the flagger.

The investigation surrounding the crash is still ongoing; no arrests have been made. Additionally, the names of those involved in this incident are not being released at this time to allow for family notifications and the investigation to be completed.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office would like to continue to encourage everyone to drive with extreme caution in and around construction zones.

CCSO would also like to thank all of the first responders who assisted in the investigation, as well as the men and women with Northwest Natural Gas for their extreme professionalism during this challenging incident.

Two Clackamas County cities -- Happy Valley and Wilsonville -- contract with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office to provide municipal police services.

Source: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________