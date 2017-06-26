Dallas Man Killed in Hwy 26 Crash that Caused Grassfire

(MADRAS, Ore.) - Wednesday, just prior to 5 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 11, between Madras and Prineville.

The initial investigation revealed a single motor vehicle was traveling westbound and for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree on the south ditch easement.

An eastbound motorist arrived immediately after the crash and discovered three minor children in the vehicle along with a male driver and female passenger. The motorist was able to extricate the children and female passenger.

The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed prior to the Jefferson County Fire District's arrival. The driver died at the scene as a result of injuries.

The female passenger was transported via air ambulance to a Bend area hospital for unknown injuries. The three children were transported via ground ambulance to a Madras hospital for minor injuries.

The Bureau of Land Management has eight fire crews at the scene and is currently working to contain the grass fire. The fire was not expected to exceed the four acre fire boundary established.

The deceased driver of the Chevy Suburban has been identified as 68-year old Michael Dennis Roach, of Dallas.

The female passenger was identified as Tara Rae Redfern. Redfern was treated for non-life threatening injuries. There is no update to the condition of the involved children.

Further information will be released as it becomes available. OSP was assisted on-scene by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Fire District, Jefferson County EMS, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

