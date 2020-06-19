SNc Channels:



Jun-17-2020 00:25 COVID-19 - Pandemic or Profit Maker? "Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide."

Dexamethasone: Steroid

It can treat inflammation.

Brands: Ozurdex, Maxidex, DexPak 6 Day, DexPak 10 day, DexPak 13 Day, LoCort, ReadySharp dexamethasone, ZonaCort, Active Injection Kit D, DoubleDex.

Alcohol: Avoid. Very serious interactions can occur

Drug class: Glucocorticoid

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - On April 3, I wrote an article about an emergency department physician named Cameron Kyle-Sidell practicing in a hospital in Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Sidell was treating COVID-19 patients and began questioning the protocol used in ventilators. One of the quotes from him was, "COVID does not appear to be a pneumonia, instead resembles something similar to high altitude sickness. We are treating the wrong disease. Those not in the medical field, please spread word of your experience." This was sent out by Dr. Sidell on Twitter. Here is a link to my article on Dr. Sidell: salem-news.com/articles/april032020/covid-ventilators-safety-msp.php. Today a lead investigator named Peter Horby at the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford released a statement: “Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19.” He added that the drug should now become the standard treatment for patients with Covid-19 who need oxygen. “Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide." For patients on ventilators, by taking Dexamethasone, the death risk was cut from 40 percent to 28 percent—for patients needing oxygen, it was cut from 25 percent to 20 percent. According to Horby, “This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality and it reduces it significantly. It’s a major breakthrough.” For those unfamiliar with Dexamethasone, it is a corticosteroid. One of the uses of Dexamethasone is in the treatment of mountain sickness also known as "altitude sickness". Altitude sickness is caused because of a reduction of air pressure and lower oxygen levels, which happens at higher altitudes, such as when you are climbing a mountain. This affirms what was described by Dr. Sidell two months ago. According to BBC News, the researchers say the drug can cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for those on oxygen. It appears that a young, brave emergency department physician named Cameron Kyle-Sidell was ahead of the medical pack on the conflicting treatment of COVID-19 and, in particular, the misuse of ventilators. One of the manufacturers of Dexamethasone is a company called Mylan Pharmaceuticals once based in the U.S., but currently headquartered in The Netherlands. In July, Pfizer Corporation is slated to take over Mylan which in all probability will be a very lucrative financial takeover. In 2015, I wrote an article regarding Mylan Pharmaceuticals and the fact that US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia's daughter Heather Manchin Bresch was hired by Mylan to work in the mail room and within a short period of time was elevated to CEO of Mylan. In order to save US taxes, Bresch moved Mylan to The Netherlands. Anyone familiar with the life-saving Epi-Pen used to reverse anaphylactic reactions, knows there was a scandal with Mylan raising the cost of the drug upwards of 400%. Bresch's salary "earned" from Mylan rose 600%. Here is a link to my 2015 article on Manchin and his successful business-woman daughter, Heather Manchin Bresch, rising from mail room employee at Mylan to CEO: salem-news.com/articles/july072015/hero-hypocrite-manchin-ms.php If Bresch does with Dexamethasone being "inexpensive and on the shelf" what she did with the Epi-Pen by increasing it upwards of 400%, profit maker would supersede life saving drug. In my April article on Cameron Kyle-Sidell, MD I expressed my hope that he receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his bravery in challenging the early erroneous treatment of COVID-19 by medical professionals. I believe now would be a good time to recognize Dr. Sidell for his intuitive medical skills. _________________________________________

