Fatal Crash Claims Two When Vehicle Goes Off Cliff in Oregon Wilderness The vehicle was 100 or more feet down a steep embankment.

Photos: Sheridan Fire District

(WILLAMINA, Ore.) - Early Sunday morning about 6:15, emergency responders from Sheridan, SW Polk, and West Valley Fire Districts were dispatched to the remote area of 20200 Willamina Creek Rd. for a traffic collision. Initial reports indicated there were 4-6 people in a vehicle that had "gone off a cliff". Upon arrival, crews found three patients in two separate locations along the road. They were transported to Salem Hospital. Three more patients were yet to be located. McMinnville Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team was activated and quickly responded. Yamhill County Sheriff Deputies were able to locate the crash site, which was about 2 miles up the road from where the other patients were found. The vehicle was 100 or more feet down a steep embankment. The Rope Rescue Team was deployed and was able to rescue one more patient up from the vehicle. This patient was transported to a waiting Lifeflight helicopter and then to a Portland hospital. Unfortunately, the remaining two occupants of the vehicle had succumbed to their inquiries prior to the arrival of Fire/EMS crews. The Rope Rescue Team was used in the recovery of these two, as well as to assist with the recovery of the vehicle. Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley crews were assisted by McMinnville Fire Department, who not only provided the Rope Rescue Team but also covered the area for additional EMS calls with a move up medic unit. They were assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police. As traffic increases with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and the weather improving, we must be vigilant in our quest to be safe and cautious. Source: Sheridan/SW Polk/West Valley Fire Dists. _________________________________________

