Jun-16-2017 17:06 TweetFollow @OregonNews Opening A Restaurant: The Practical Truths Reduce stress and enjoy your business with a few good habits.



(SALEM, Ore.) - For many gastronomy lovers far and wide, the prospect of opening a restaurant is a quite a dream. So, you may have your finances in order, and the perfect menu and venue in check, but what are some of the more practical considerations you may have overlooked? We spoke to several restaurant entrepreneurs to find out their top 5 tips before all hands go on deck. Technology talks... Restaurant POS system Kevin from Malta said, "I had no idea how much a restaurant POS system would make life easier, for the kitchen staff to the accountant, as a front of house manager I don’t have to be everywhere at once." With orders going straight through to the kitchen, the middle man is cut out completely and kitchen errors reduced. You can pay closer attention to things such as popular food items, as well as profit and loss statements. POS systems can cut the stress involved with restaurant book keeping immensely. Many POS systems also act as card payment processors, and are great against preventing theft as well as being more convenient for the customer. Advertising Be sure not just to spread the word of your new gaff by word of mouth but maximize advertising opportunities. Give great thought to who your target audience are, is it families, those on their way home from work or holiday makers? Think carefully where to advertise to lure in your crowd, and don’t be afraid to hand over the dollar for some good advertising space from the get go. Negotiation of the food budget Given the essence of any restaurant is food, any great restaurateur needs to have a firm grip of spending when it comes to food, especially as it takes up a large proportion of any restaurant budget. Be sure to negotiate good fair deals with suppliers, and reduce the waste at your outlet, quite simply the greater you will see success flourish at your restaurant. Don’t be shy to ask for feedback Listening to customers wants, needs and criticisms of your place is the ultimate survival rule. If you remain too stubborn to accommodate change don’t expect to hang around for long. These days, trip advisor is the go to for anyone wanting to try a new place. Whether that’s a nappy change facility, an undercover smoking area or a kid’s menu, be prepared to listen. Great chef and great staff Be sure your chef fits your vision, and your restaurant fits his goals! A skilled and creative chef is pivotal to your business. Ensure all your staff are adequately trained, get specialist to come and help you in the area if necessary. Customer service is essential, and don’t skimp on things such as desserts, or giving complimentary items such as bread or table water. Anything your customers touch is important, and people don’t forget free things! Making sure you have enough staff for the right time of day, or day of the week is also an imperative lesson according to the restaurateurs we spoke to. Not being prepared for the mad lunch rush or a Friday apertivo could set you up for a fail. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

