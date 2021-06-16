SNc Channels:



Jun-15-2021 21:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews COVID Claims the Lives of 7 More Oregonians Oregon reports 7 new deaths and 314 new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases

Many businesses will remain shuttered until Oregon reaches the 70% vaccination mark.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,737, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority also reported 314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 205,459. CDC data tracker update resolved OHA has relied on a daily U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) data update to report the number of people who need to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to reach Oregon’s goal of vaccinating 70% of people 18 and older. This afternoon, the CDC reports it has resolved an issue with the data feed that contributes to its COVID data tracker dashboard, which Oregon uses to track the state’s progress towards 70%. All data submitted prior to the system going offline last night were processed and pushed live on CDC COVID Tracker today. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 21,811 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,510 doses were administered on June 14 and 16,301 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 14. The seven-day running average is now 16,162 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,395,246 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,682,199 first and second doses of Moderna and 157,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,329,871 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,054,069 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 65,484. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page. As of today, half of all Oregonians who are 18 years and older have completed their vaccination series, according to CDC vaccination data. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,904,705 doses of Pfizer, 2,195,720 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 172, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,175, which is an 18.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. Cases and deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (39), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (4), Marion (32), Multnomah (34), Polk (13), Umatilla (14), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (40) and Yamhill (11). Oregon’s 2,731st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 11 at St. Charles Bend Hospital.

Oregon’s 2,732nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 2,733rd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 21 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

Oregon’s 2,734th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 27 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center.

Oregon’s 2,735th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 13 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

Oregon’s 2,736th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive on May 16 and died on May 20 at St. Charles Bend Hospital.

Oregon's 2,737th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 11 at Sky Lakes Medical Center.

