Jeff Sessions' Testimony

Friday June 16, 2017
Jun-15-2017 01:15TweetFollow @OregonNews
Jeff Sessions' TestimonyRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com
His appointment to a federal district court in 1986 was rejected over pro-KKK allegations. Has he gained any credibility since then?
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - In his June 13, 2017 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeatedly denied suggestions that he had improper contact with Russian authorities or hurt this country, which he claimed to have served with honor for 35 years.
That he has served this country with "honor for 35 years" is laughable.
Remember, his appointment to a federal district court in 1986 by then-President Ronald Reagan was rejected over allegations:
And if you look closely at his terrible record as Alabama Attorney General, you will find a legal officer who failed to hold allies, political and otherwise, "accountable to the Constitution, to the law, or to basic ethical standards."
Why then would anyone believe Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III?
Of course, his appalling record makes him the perfect Attorney General in the Trump administration.
