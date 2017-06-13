Friday June 16, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Jun-15-2017 01:15printcomments

Jeff Sessions' Testimony

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com

His appointment to a federal district court in 1986 was rejected over pro-KKK allegations. Has he gained any credibility since then?

Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (image via Newsweek)

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - In his June 13, 2017 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeatedly denied suggestions that he had improper contact with Russian authorities or hurt this country, which he claimed to have served with honor for 35 years.

That he has served this country with "honor for 35 years" is laughable.

Remember, his appointment to a federal district court in 1986 by then-President Ronald Reagan was rejected over allegations:

  • he called a black attorney “boy”,
  • suggested a white lawyer working for black clients was a race traitor,
  • joked that the only issue he had with the Ku Klux Klan was their drug use,
  • & referred to civil rights groups as “un-American” organizations trying to “force civil rights down the throats of people who were trying to put problems behind them.”

And if you look closely at his terrible record as Alabama Attorney General, you will find a legal officer who failed to hold allies, political and otherwise, "accountable to the Constitution, to the law, or to basic ethical standards."

Why then would anyone believe Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III?

Of course, his appalling record makes him the perfect Attorney General in the Trump administration.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for June 14, 2017 | Articles for June 15, 2017 | 		Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Call 503-362-6858 to Order Ahead or for Party Reservations!
Since 1985, Tattoo Mike is one of the most reputable tattoo artists in Oregon.
Fully licensed for Medical and Recreational Cannabis!
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy