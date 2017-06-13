SNc Channels:



Jun-15-2017 01:15 TweetFollow @OregonNews Jeff Sessions' Testimony His appointment to a federal district court in 1986 was rejected over pro-KKK allegations. Has he gained any credibility since then?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (image via Newsweek)

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - In his June 13, 2017 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeatedly denied suggestions that he had improper contact with Russian authorities or hurt this country, which he claimed to have served with honor for 35 years. That he has served this country with "honor for 35 years" is laughable. Remember, his appointment to a federal district court in 1986 by then-President Ronald Reagan was rejected over allegations: he called a black attorney “boy”,

suggested a white lawyer working for black clients was a race traitor,

joked that the only issue he had with the Ku Klux Klan was their drug use,

& referred to civil rights groups as “un-American” organizations trying to “force civil rights down the throats of people who were trying to put problems behind them.” And if you look closely at his terrible record as Alabama Attorney General, you will find a legal officer who failed to hold allies, political and otherwise, "accountable to the Constitution, to the law, or to basic ethical standards." Why then would anyone believe Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III? Of course, his appalling record makes him the perfect Attorney General in the Trump administration. _________________________________________

