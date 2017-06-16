SNc Channels:



Jun-14-2017 23:45 TweetFollow @OregonNews Urgent Weather Message for Western Oregon and Coastal Waters Batten down the hatches! A late spring storm is kicking up.

Windy conditions are still expected Thursday. Gale Warning for Thursday. Gusts around 50 mph along the Coast, 45 mph in the Coast Range and 35 mph within the Inland Valleys. Image: weather.gov

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - An unusually strong frontal system for mid-June will move through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington on Thursday, producing strong winds across the area. High winds along the coast are expected to gust between 40 and 50 mph, with the strongest gusts along the beaches and headlands. Over the higher terrain of the coastal mountains and the Cascades, winds could gust up to around 45 mph. In the inland valleys, south winds could reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. While these are not normally speeds sufficient for a wind advisory, with trees now having leafed out, some tree and limb damage is possible which could lead to a few power disruptions. In addition, this weather will make outdoor activities in the mountains difficult. Mountain climbing is not recommended. Be prepared for the change in the weather on Thursday. This system will bring south gales from the south coast northward, and small craft advisory level seas over most of the area. The hazardous conditions will persist into Friday morning. Washington and Oregon waters: Inner waters from 60 nm to 150 nm offshore. Outer waters from 150 nm to 250 nm offshore. For the north coast: A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, and from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. A Gale Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. A Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday. For the south coast: A Gale Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; a Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. A Small Craft Advisory for Hazardous Seas has also been issued, in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect for this area, according to the National Weather Service in Medford. WINDS... South increasing to 20 to 30 KT Thursday morning, then increasing to Gales 30 to 35 KT with gusts to 40 KT Thursday afternoon and evening.

SEAS... Becoming steep and wind driven 7 to 10 feet Thursday morning, then becoming very steep at 10 to 14 feet Thursday afternoon and evening. Seas will subside to 9 to 11 feet Thursday night, but will remain steep into Friday morning. Note: Seas given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.

AREAS AFFECTED... All areas will see at least Small Craft Advisory conditions. Gales and very steep seas are most likely 10 to 30 NM from shore.

VIEW THE HAZARD AREA IN DETAIL AT: WWW.WRH.NOAA.GOV/MFR/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners. A Small Craft Advisory for Hazardous Seas means that waves will be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners. A Gale Warning means that winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in Gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of Gale conditions. A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain n port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside. SOURCE: National Weather Service _________________________________________

