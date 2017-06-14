Top Qualities of a Good Antivirus Program

SNc Channels:



Detecting a virus is one thing but catching it is something else.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Cybernetic security has increased tenfold since the early days of the internet, but despite that, it’s more dangerous than ever to “stroll” around the interwebs without protection. Getting an antivirus up and running on your PC is incredibly easy but getting an antivirus that is actually good and efficient will require a little bit more than just picking one out of a crowd. There is indeed a large crowd formed when it comes to the number of antivirus programs available in the market. This makes it tougher for people to find the one that will be just right for them. Luckily, you can use this guide to find out what the most important things when searching for an antivirus program are: Virus Database The antivirus that you end up choosing has have a pretty big virus database. A virus database is a pool of information that gives antivirus programs all the info they need about old viruses but also fresh ones that have just surfaced. This allows the software to be ready for when said viruses come knocking so that it might protect the system. If an antivirus program doesn’t have a strong virus database, it just won’t detect the newest viruses when they surface and attack the system. This of course can be catastrophic so it’s best to go for an antivirus that has a large database. Automatic Updates This is also very important. Automatic updates bring the latest news and features to the antivirus program. Even the virus database gets new entries when updates hit. This of course makes automatic updates very valuable for those that put the correct price on system integrity. An antivirus that delivers frequent updates to the system is one that is less likely to be caught off-guard. Dealing with the situation Detecting a virus is one thing but catching it is something else. It’s important to choose antivirus software that is able not just to find the intruders but also smoke them out. If the antivirus software is powerful enough it should be able to offer you options regarding what happens next with the detected viruses such as deleting them or adding them to quarantine and whatnot. User reviews While this isn’t a failproof method of finding out more information about a particular antivirus program it’s important to keep in mind that most of the time, reviews are written by people that have tried the software and have had a full opinion about what’s good and what’s bad about it. This might really help you see things into perspective regarding how good an antivirus program is. While reviews should be taken with a grain of salt it’s still useful to check a second opinion regarding the quality and usefulness of software. An example of antivirus program that can be useful against pretty much anything you can throw at it is Vipre and if you’re looking for a deal on protection you could use some Vipre coupons. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

