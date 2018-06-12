Oregon State Capitol State Park Fountain to Remain Off

Kids will have to do without the fountain fun for now.



Salem Oregon's capitol mall features a great water fountain, which will hopefully open later this month.



(SALEM, Ore.) - The Wall of Water fountain bordering Court Street across from the main capitol entrance will remain off due to the ongoing drinking water advisory set by city and state officials.

The fountain usually operates between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the forecast temperature is above 80 degrees.

The Wall of Water fountain is a summer attraction for area children, many under 6 years old. The drinking water advisory due to cyanotoxins in the water supply applies to children under 6 years old, others with impaired immune systems and people affected by kidney or liver disease.

Pets should also not drink the water.

Park staff will monitor the ongoing drinking water advisory and re-open the fountain when the advisory is lifted.

For more info: Salem Drinking Water Advisory Continues for Two Weeks

