SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jun-12-2018 11:22 TweetFollow @OregonNews Salem Drinking Water Advisory Continues for Two Weeks Though water is "safe for most", drinking water filling stations are open.



(SALEM, Ore.) - Test results received this morning from water samples taken on Saturday, June 9, indicate the presence of cyanotoxins in the water distribution system is below EPA advisory levels for vulnerable populations. Salem’s water continues to be safe for the vast majority of our community. However, as a precautionary measure, the City of Salem extended the drinking water advisory for at least two more weeks to ensure safe drinking water for our residents and water customers. Staff will continue assessing water samples through the weekend and continue to provide results to the public. The present Drinking Water Advisory for vulnerable populations was issued on Wednesday, June 6, and continues to apply to the following: Children under the age of six

People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions

People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations

Pregnant women or nursing mothers

The elderly and other sensitive populations (as a precautionary measure)

Pets To ensure that safe drinking water is available to those in need, the City of Salem will continue to partner with other water utilities, county and State of Oregon public health/emergency response agencies, and private entities to provide drinking water to those in need. Drinking water filling stations (residents need to bring their own clean and sanitary containers) have been established at the following locations and are operating around the clock: AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center St. NE, Salem

Bush's Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem

City of Keizer Civic Center, 4969 Rickman Rd NE, Keizer

East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Former Cheverolet Dealership, 5325 Denver St., Turner (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Geer Park, 3071 State St., Salem

Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Dr, Salem

Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

Woodburn Memorial Transit Center, 2900 Tom Tennant Way For the vast majority of Salem residents, the water remains safe to drink and no action is needed. Residents in need of assistance can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311. For health information during the advisory, please call 2-1-1 from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Licensed facilities, including restaurants and public pools, with questions can contact Marion County Environmental Health at 503-588-5346 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The water advisory has impacted many people in Salem and surrounding areas. The City of Salem continues to be thankful for the continued patience and support of the community, partnering agencies, and local volunteer groups. Additional information will continue to be distributed through the City’s social media accounts and website (www.cityofsalem.net). ----- Agua todavía segura para la mayoría- aviso de agua para beber para la población vulnerable continua Salem, Ore. — Los resultados de la muestra de agua recibida sábado, 9 de junio índico la presencia de cyanotoxins (toxinas) en el sistema de distribución de agua abajo de la directiva del EPA para la población vulnerable. Información más reciente será disponible en la página web de la Ciudad. El agua sigue segura para la mayoría de nuestra comunidad. Sin embargo, como precautorio, la Ciudad de Salem está extendiendo el aviso de agua para beber por lo menos dos semanas más para asegurar que el agua es segura para beber para nuestros residentes y clientes de agua. Personal continuara asesando las muestras de agua durante el fin de semana y continuara proporcionando resultados al público. El aviso del agua para beber para la población vulnerable fue emitido miércoles, 6 de junio continua para los siguientes: Niños menores de seis años

Personas con un sistema inmunitario comprometido o con condiciones hepáticas preexistentes

Personas que reciben tratamiento de diálisis u otras poblaciones sensibles

Los ancianos

Mujeres embarazadas o madres lactantes

Mascotas Para asegurar que el agua de beber esté disponible para los necesitados, la Ciudad de Salem continuara asociado con otros agencias de agua, el condado, el Estado de Oregon salud pública/emergencia y organizaciones privadas para proveer agua de tomar. Estaciones de agua (por favor vengan preparados con sus propios contenedores sanitarios) han sido establecidas en las siguientes ubicaciones y están abiertas alrededor del reloj: Wallace Marine Park, estacionamiento de lanchas, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1865 Bill Frey Drive NE, Salem

Bush’s Pasture Park, en la entrada por la calle Mission St., 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem

Geer Park, 3071 State St, Salem

Chemeketa Community College, en el aparcamiento, Brown Lot, por la calle 45 Ave NE, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem

AMF Firebird Lanes, 4303 Center St. NE, Salem

East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem (abiertos de 8 a.m. a 8 p.m.)

City of Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd NE, Keizer

Anteriormente Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner (abiertos de 8 a.m. a 8 p.m.)

Woodburn Memorial Transit Center, 2900 Tom Tennant Way, Woodburn (abiertos de 7 a.m. a 7 p.m.)

Para la mayoría de los residentes de Salem, el agua es segura para beber y no se necesita tomar ninguna medida. Residentes que necesiten asistencia pueden ponerse en contacto con la Ciudad de Salem Public Works al 503-588-6311. Para obtener información médica durante el aviso, llame al 2-1-1 de 8 a.m. a 6 p.m. Instalaciones con licencias, incluyendo restaurantes y piscinas públicas pueden ponerse en contacto con Marion County Environmental Health (Salud Ambiental del Condado de Marion) al 503-588-5346 lunes a viernes, 8 a.m. a 5 p.m. El aviso del agua ha impactado a muchas personas en Salem y las áreas alrededor. La Ciudad de Salem continua ser agradecida por la paciencia y soporte de la comunidad, agencias, y grupos de voluntarias locales. Información adicional continuara siendo disponible en nuestra página web al www.cityofsalem.net y en nuestras redes sociales. Source: City of Salem _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for June 11, 2018 | Articles for June 12, 2018 |