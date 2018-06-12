Salem Drinking Water Advisory Continues for Two Weeks

|
Tuesday June 12, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jun-12-2018 11:22TweetFollow @OregonNews
Salem Drinking Water Advisory Continues for Two WeeksSalem-News.com
Though water is "safe for most", drinking water filling stations are open.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Test results received this morning from water samples taken on Saturday, June 9, indicate the presence of cyanotoxins in the water distribution system is below EPA advisory levels for vulnerable populations.
Salem’s water continues to be safe for the vast majority of our community. However, as a precautionary measure, the City of Salem extended the drinking water advisory for at least two more weeks to ensure safe drinking water for our residents and water customers.
Staff will continue assessing water samples through the weekend and continue to provide results to the public. The present Drinking Water Advisory for vulnerable populations was issued on Wednesday, June 6, and continues to apply to the following:
To ensure that safe drinking water is available to those in need, the City of Salem will continue to partner with other water utilities, county and State of Oregon public health/emergency response agencies, and private entities to provide drinking water to those in need.
Drinking water filling stations (residents need to bring their own clean and sanitary containers) have been established at the following locations and are operating around the clock:
For the vast majority of Salem residents, the water remains safe to drink and no action is needed.
Residents in need of assistance can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311. For health information during the advisory, please call 2-1-1 from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Licensed facilities, including restaurants and public pools, with questions can contact Marion County Environmental Health at 503-588-5346 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The water advisory has impacted many people in Salem and surrounding areas. The City of Salem continues to be thankful for the continued patience and support of the community, partnering agencies, and local volunteer groups.
Additional information will continue to be distributed through the City’s social media accounts and website (www.cityofsalem.net).
-----
Agua todavía segura para la mayoría- aviso de agua para beber para la población vulnerable continua
Salem, Ore. — Los resultados de la muestra de agua recibida sábado, 9 de junio índico la presencia de cyanotoxins (toxinas) en el sistema de distribución de agua abajo de la directiva del EPA para la población vulnerable. Información más reciente será disponible en la página web de la Ciudad.
El agua sigue segura para la mayoría de nuestra comunidad. Sin embargo, como precautorio, la Ciudad de Salem está extendiendo el aviso de agua para beber por lo menos dos semanas más para asegurar que el agua es segura para beber para nuestros residentes y clientes de agua.
Personal continuara asesando las muestras de agua durante el fin de semana y continuara proporcionando resultados al público. El aviso del agua para beber para la población vulnerable fue emitido miércoles, 6 de junio continua para los siguientes:
Para asegurar que el agua de beber esté disponible para los necesitados, la Ciudad de Salem continuara asociado con otros agencias de agua, el condado, el Estado de Oregon salud pública/emergencia y organizaciones privadas para proveer agua de tomar.
Estaciones de agua (por favor vengan preparados con sus propios contenedores sanitarios) han sido establecidas en las siguientes ubicaciones y están abiertas alrededor del reloj:
Residentes que necesiten asistencia pueden ponerse en contacto con la Ciudad de Salem Public Works al 503-588-6311. Para obtener información médica durante el aviso, llame al 2-1-1 de 8 a.m. a 6 p.m. Instalaciones con licencias, incluyendo restaurantes y piscinas públicas pueden ponerse en contacto con Marion County Environmental Health (Salud Ambiental del Condado de Marion) al 503-588-5346 lunes a viernes, 8 a.m. a 5 p.m.
El aviso del agua ha impactado a muchas personas en Salem y las áreas alrededor. La Ciudad de Salem continua ser agradecida por la paciencia y soporte de la comunidad, agencias, y grupos de voluntarias locales.
Información adicional continuara siendo disponible en nuestra página web al www.cityofsalem.net y en nuestras redes sociales.
Source: City of Salem
_________________________________________
Articles for June 11, 2018 | Articles for June 12, 2018 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.