SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jun-08-2018 17:21 TweetFollow @OregonNews The Paramount Importance of Customers Reviews: How to Ask Customers for Feedback Ongoing customer service is the best way to keep clients. No kidding.

Image: infusionsoft.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - In the past, small businesses functioned solely relying on word-of-mouth, pamphlets, and billboards as their advertising means. Today, there are millions of ways to advertise your business. One that is prevailing is the free, reaching internet. The word for your company could spread and travel millions of miles across the world. All you need to do is to think of a catchy phrase or ad and your job is done. However, there is nothing more appreciated and trusted than your customers’ comments and reviews. This is when the internet can become your blessing or your curse. Customers’ feedback is crucial for your business to succeed. Having positive comments on your site about your business can make it bloom. Now, how to ask customers for a feedback and what do to with the negative comments? How do you ask customers for a feedback? No one wants to waste their time and write extensive reviews, except for those customers that are really satisfied and excited about the service, like for instance, in this slotsmillions review. That is why you need to make it easy for your customers to want to leave a review. One way to do it is to implement a special review software and display it in a separate section on your website. That would significantly make the job easier for both the reviewers and you. Once you have your reviews and before you publish them, you could carefully read them and think of a way to respond to them properly. Moreover, you could have the time to think of a strategy on how to thank them or work on a problem they reported and make them feel special. What to do about the negative comments? When it comes to negative comments, it is essential that you respond to them and let your customer know you are hearing them. Nothing brings back the confidence than a proof that their voice has been heard and that their comments mean something. And naturally, do everything in your power and resolve the issue in question. Customers value the effort and always come back to see whether the problem has been solved. That is why it is vital to make a quick intervention and inform them once you’ve dealt with what’s been concerning them. Can you do more for your customers? As we said, making your customers feel special is really important. Sometimes, just responding to comments and making them know you appreciate what they’re saying is not enough. You can and you should do more. One example would be to insert a Testimonials section on your website and let them know that the world is seeing what they’ve said. Another example would be to start making videos of customers along with their comments and post them on your website weekly or monthly. Or you can just incorporate their feedback into your newsletter. No matter the choice you make, it will definitely be of worth for your business. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Business | Technology | Most Commented on





Articles for June 7, 2018 | Articles for June 8, 2018 |