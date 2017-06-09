Prevent the Summer Slide with Summer Reading

Free summer reading programs are at libraries all over Oregon!



Image courtesy: Middletown Township School District



(SALEM, Ore.) - The summer slide isn't playground equipment, in fact it's not thrilling at all! Join the summer reading program at your library to prevent the summer slide.

During the summer, students will forget some of the skills they learned in school if they do not engage in activities to practice those skills.

You can prevent your child from going down the summer slide by participating in the free summer reading program at your local public library.

Starting this month, libraries are offering STEAM activities (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), crafts, games, music, movies, and reading activities.

Library staff are experts in helping students find reading materials that match their interests and reading level. However, the summer program is not only about reading! Libraries are also offering fun activities in a wide range of subject areas and styles to appeal to students' diverse interests and abilities.

​The Salem Public Library summer reading club is a fun way for all ages to spend time reading in the summer. Prizes and activities encourage participants to read for enjoyment, increase confidence, and read a variety of genres.

In addition, the Salem Public Library offers a listening club for pre-readers and their parents to encourage the continued development of early literacy skills that babies, toddlers and preschoolers need in order to become readers. Reading is the most important skill needed for all other lifelong learning.

Salem's 2017 Summer Reading Club signups began June 6 and continue through Sunday, July 30, SIGN UP NOW (CLICK HERE).

Summer reading program activities are different at each library so contact your local public library and ask for a calendar of events.

The statewide summer reading program is supported in part by state Ready to Read funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds administered by the State Library of Oregon.

Source: State Library of Oregon; Salem Public Library

_________________________________________