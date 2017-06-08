Reward Offered to Solve Homicide of Ramon Harris

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve a homicide.



Ramon Harris died from gunshot wounds. Help solve this crime. CRIME STOPPERS FEATURED CASE #17-19



(BEAVERTON, Ore.) - On Friday, May 19, 2017, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies and Beaverton Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Xpose Club, located at 10270 Southwest Canyon Road in Beaverton.

Upon arrival, deputies located 34-year-old Ramon Harris outside the club suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Harris was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned that the suspect or suspects and several potential witnesses left the scene prior to police arriving in the area. Based on the investigation thus far, detectives believe the homicide may be a gang-related incident.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at: http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.

Source: Oregon CrimeStoppers

