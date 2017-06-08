Reward Offered to Solve Homicide of Ramon Harris

|
Thursday June 8, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jun-08-2017 00:18TweetFollow @OregonNews
Reward Offered to Solve Homicide of Ramon HarrisSalem-News.com
The Washington County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve a homicide.
(BEAVERTON, Ore.) - On Friday, May 19, 2017, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies and Beaverton Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Xpose Club, located at 10270 Southwest Canyon Road in Beaverton.
Upon arrival, deputies located 34-year-old Ramon Harris outside the club suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Harris was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators learned that the suspect or suspects and several potential witnesses left the scene prior to police arriving in the area. Based on the investigation thus far, detectives believe the homicide may be a gang-related incident.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.
Online at: http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.
Source: Oregon CrimeStoppers
_________________________________________
Fatal | Shooting | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for June 7, 2017 | Articles for June 8, 2017 |
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.