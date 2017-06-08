Thursday June 8, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Jun-08-2017 13:42printcomments

Oregon Senator Merkley's Statement on Comey Testimony

Salem-News.com

The "cloud" over President Trump seems to be growing darker every day.

James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee today.

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee: “Director Comey’s testimony painted a profoundly disturbing portrait of President Trump and this administration.

“Director Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the administration made statements about his firing that were ‘lies, plain and simple.’

"He said that he had felt compelled to take detailed notes on all of his interactions with the President specifically because he was concerned the President would not tell the truth about those interactions.

“Additionally, Director Comey confirmed that President Trump had directly asked him for ‘loyalty’—a completely inappropriate request—and that President Trump had pressured him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn.

“It is notable that Director Comey presented his rendition of facts with great confidence, and said of the possible existence of tapes of his conversations with President Trump, ‘I hope there are tapes.’

“President Trump may want the ‘cloud’ that is hanging over him to go away, but instead, this cloud seems to be growing darker every day.

"The special counsel’s investigation remains critically important, and we must follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Source: Sen Merkley News Release

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for June 7, 2017 | Articles for June 8, 2017 | 		Fully licensed for Medical and Recreational Cannabis!

Quick Links

AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.

DINING

Walery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM

WINERIES

Eola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR

CANNA-BUSINESS

CannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Call 503-362-6858 to Order Ahead or for Party Reservations!
Support
Salem-News.com:
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Steele`s Karate
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy