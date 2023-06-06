U.S. Navy Arriving in Portland for Rose Festival Fleet Week

|
Thursday June 8, 2023
|
U.S. Navy Arriving in Portland for Rose Festival Fleet WeekSalem-News.com
All visitors require escort within the security perimeter at the pier and on board the ships at all times.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Sailors assigned to two U.S. Navy ships, Independence-Variant Littoral Combat Ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) and Guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) will join crews on vessels from the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy in Portland to participate in annual Portland Rose Festival activities, June 7-11.
As part of the festivities, U.S. Navy ships will be open for public tours on June 9-11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be no admittance to the existing waiting lines after 3:30 p.m. each day.
Any tour availabilities for the visiting U.S. Coast Guard cutters and Royal Canadian Navy ships will be communicated at a later date.
Since 1907, visiting ships have made their way to Portland's waterfront. The City of Roses is known to be a favorite port of call for military (and non-military) visitors, as Portland's citizens thank them and make them feel welcome.
The Portland Rose Festival is extremely fortunate to be one of a few U.S. Ports of Call for a courtesy visit from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy.
Their arrival commemorates a relationship with the Navy that has lasted more than 100 years, and over 80 years of visiting Portland during the Rose Festival.
It is a significant commitment by the Navy to make Rose Festival Fleet Week one of the premier Fleet Week events in the country.
The Portland visit will offer the public an opportunity to tour the ships and meet with their crews as they showcase their ships’ capabilities.
Visiting ShipsIn 2023 we are pleased to welcome:
United States Coast Guard
Royal Canadian Navy
US Army Corps of Engineers
It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas.
When arriving for public tours, all visitors will be required to present government-issued photo identification, and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ships.
All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone. Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage, and should wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes. No open-toed shoes will be permitted.
Prohibited items on board include the following:
Traffic Tips:Fleet Week ship arrivals begin on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Commuters should expect bridge lifts and associated delays for the Broadway, Steel, and Burnside Bridges.
6/6/23: 2 ship arrivals with lifts between 2pm-4pm
6/7/23: 1 ship arrival with lifts between 2pm-4pm
6/8/23: 7 ship arrivals with lifts between 2pm-6pm
6/12/23: ship departures begin at 7am and continue through 12pm
Source: US Navy / Navy Region Northwest; RoseFestival.org
Articles for June 7, 2023 |
