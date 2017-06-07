SNc Channels:



Everything There is to Know about How Vaping Affects Your Health There are countless studies about how smoking affects health, but not too many regarding vaping

Image: quitsmokingcommunity.org

(SALEM, Ore.) - In case you haven’t heard, vaping is the hottest trend right now. More and more people are jumping on the vape bandwagon, especially because they believe that vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking. On top of that, the many delicious flavors it comes in are also a big plus. After all, nobody would eat a cupcake if it tasted like cupcake mixed with a burnt tire, but they totally would if it just tasted like a delicious cupcake. That’s the difference between smoking and vaping, in a nutshell. But, is vaping really healthier for you? Let’s analyze the situation for a bit in order to debunk the most common misconceptions on this topic. Vaping – Healthier Than Smoking? As we mentioned above, many people believe that vaping is the healthy cousin of smoking. So, is that true? Well, yes and no. First and foremost, what everyone needs to know is that vaping has only recently become an actual thing that people do, whereas smoking has been around for centuries. Thus, there are countless studies about how smoking affects health, but not too many regarding vaping. Thus, we can’t really know for sure yet just how much vaping affects health, but seeing as it lacks most of the bad ingredients in cigarettes, we can guess that it’s certainly not as damaging to the human respiratory system. However, it still is potentially dangerous. The only healthy option is to always breathe one hundred percent clean and fresh air, and that’s simply not possible. And vaping does contain chemical compounds, so it might not be too healthy either. Vaping – Does It Cure Addiction? There is also the common misconception floating around that, by replacing your cigarettes with vape pens, you will be able to quit smoking. Well, that is simply not true. Most vape juice options contain nicotine as well, and as we all know by now, nicotine is the addictive compound in traditional cigarettes. So really, if you replace smoking with vaping, you’re just making your addiction taste better. And what no one tells you is that vaping can be even more addictive. After all, at the end of the day, it may be easier to give up inhaling something that tastes bad instead of something that is delicious and tastes just like your favorite fruit or dessert. So, even though vaping might be a bit healthier because the vapors don’t contain all that damaging tar that cigarette smoke has, it’s still equally as addictive, and possibly harder to give up. At the end of the day, what you need to know is that, where your health is at stake, the best thing you can do is make an informed decision. Choose wisely. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

