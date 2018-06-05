SNc Channels:



Jun-05-2018 01:22
5 Secrets for Making Your Cleaning Business a Success
It's hard work, but the rewards are worth the effort.

Image: Cleanipedia.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - While you want to keep your home clean, some jobs are just too difficult. That's when you call in the professionals. Professional cleaning businesses can accomplish more in a short time than you might get to in months. Great news! But, what if you want to start up your own cleaning business? Now things can get a little sticky. How many cleaning businesses exist in your area? Are they all succeeding? Definitely, not! In order for you to start a cleaning business and succeed, you will need to think critically about how your business can stand out in the crowd. Here are 5 secrets that will help you make your cleaning business a success: Come up with unique ideas and strategies for your business, invest in social media, implement one-on-one marketing strategies, consider the people you are targeting, and finally, remember to work over and above your competitor. 1. Be Unique All those cleaning businesses that started only to close later had something in common. Maybe the type of equipment they used in cleaning was not suitable to clean all surfaces effectively. When you consider the advice given by best4yourhome.com on cleaning equipment, you realize the importance of having the correct tools at the ready. What about cleaning hours? Be flexible enough to accommodate every kind of a customer. You don’t have to offer cleaning services at the same time all the other businesses do. Consider the best time when your prospective clients are available, and offer cleaning services at those times. In cases where you may be new to your potential clients’ area, a survey of the services not available in that area is key. 2. Make Use of Social Media Did you know that millions of people access social media every hour? That is how far you can reach people through social media, and all just by talking up your services online. Create a site/blog where you can advertise your services, offer advice and allow people to leave comments. Consider marketing materials. For example, besides business cards, you can print stickers/decals, magnets, buttons and even t-shirts for free giveaways; put together brochures and look into writing articles that are published in industry magazines. Contact local media and make yourself available for interviews. Hand out your freebies to as many people as possible. You never know when a prospective client is just around the corner. Just don’t forget to have your contact website and other media links in the printed materials. You are on your way to success. 3. Go Out & See Them in Person Now that you've got started with the new business, it's no time to sit there and wait for clients to come to you. Develop this good habit: One hour a day, you can reach quite a number of people by going out to them in their homes. Clearly explain what you do. Remember, clients want to hear something that will solve their problems. Base your marketing on this. Talk about making their home better when they are available. If you have offers, talk about them. Happy customers are the best marketers for any business. Therefore, make sure you provide exactly what you have promised. 4. Who Do You Target Different people have different standards of living and so should your cleaning services. Identify the needs of the people/businesses. Can they afford your services? It is important to note that not all people will hire a cleaning company. Therefore, for you to succeed, you must be broad-minded. Think of companies, hospitals, churches, and offices. Talk to them about the importance of having the cleaning services. Visit them again after some time, to remind them about the services you offer. Many worthy sales come only due to the patience and tenacity of the sales person. 5. Competition When a new business is set up, it is important to keep the competition in mind. If you've done your research, you will be prepared to fight for your place in the industry. You cannot offer the same (poor) services as the older businesses and expect to succeed. Remember, though your price may not be lower than that of your competitor, your outstanding services can cause your business to thrive. Speaking of the competition, keep them on your good side. Competition is good for any business, it keeps us vigilant to our mission. Do your best to maintain a good relationship, even in business. Your new cleaning business can thrive even in areas where similar businesses did not succeed. With the right marketing skills, offering unique services, and respecting the competitor, your cleaning company can shine above the rest. Success! _________________________________________

