Jul-29-2021 10:57
Oregon's Bruler Fire is 53% Contained
The Willamette National Forest will maintain its large closure area.



(SWEET HOME, Ore.) - The Bruler fire has consumed 195 acres, and containment of the fire is 53%. The adjective class has been raised to “very high”. Campfires within the Willamette National Forest will continue to be banned, including within established campground fire pits. Vehicles will also continue to be restricted to established forest roads, except for Huckleberry Flats and the Santiam OHV areas. For the complete list of restrictions, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xFbaq. Continue to be cautious about any activity that could cause a spark. The Northwest Incident Interagency Management Team 13 has transitioned command to the South Cascade Interagency Type 3 team. Northwest Incident Interagency Management Team 13 worked hard to set up the Type 3 team up for success, and the Type 3 team will work to finish and improve the contingency lines and continue to mop-up. As summer progresses, it is important to be ready for fire season. With the drought and record heat wave in June, this fire season will require vigilance and caution from everyone. Before a wildfire occurs in your area, create defensible space near your house. Remove flammable vegetation and other combustible material near your home. This includes cleaning gutters, roofs, and removing material under decks. Develop an evacuation plan for your family and assemble an emergency supply kit. WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOR: A warm air mass will remain in place over the region through the coming weekend. High moisture levels will persist through Thursday, enough to warrant some chance of rain and potentially thunderstorms. The highest chance of this weather occurring will be on Thursday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. On Friday, threat of rain and thunderstorms will shift towards the east of the Cascades, which will leave the Bruler Fire area under warm and dry conditions. Heavy fuels will continue to burn down interior portions of the fire, possibly releasing suspended materials on steep slopes. When the sun hits the finer fuels, there is a chance fire activity may pick up in the afternoon. More smoke may be visible from Detroit and Highway 22. CLOSURES: The Willamette National Forest will maintain its large closure area to continue to prioritize safety of the public and firefighters. To see the forest closure map, please visit the Willamette National Forest webpage at https://www.facebook.com/willamettenf. For any additional information on the fire and closures, you can also visit InciWeb. Source: firenet.gov _________________________________________

