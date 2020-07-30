SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jul-28-2020 15:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews 14 COVID Deaths in Oregon Bring Total to 303 Oregon reports 342 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

People of all ages can be infected by the COVID-19 virus. Those with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. [Image: experience.arcgis.com

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed 14 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 303, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 17,416. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (9), Josephine (9), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Linn (5), Malheur (15), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (74), Polk (13), Umatilla (75), Washington (31), and Yamhill (9). A message of condolence: “As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease. "It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.” – OHA Director Patrick Allen Oregon’s 290th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old male in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 19 and died on July 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center.

Oregon’s 291st COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old male in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 20 at Portland Adventist Medical Center.

Oregon’s 292nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 23 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.

Oregon’s 293rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 26 in her residence.

Oregon’s 294th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old male in Malheur County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 15 at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center.

Oregon’s 295th COVID-19 death is a 26-year-old male in Yamhill County who died in his residence on July 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death.

Oregon’s 296th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on July 26. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 297th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old male in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 25 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.

Oregon’s 298th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old female in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 299th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 300th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 26. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 301st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old male in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 26 at Salem Hospital.

Oregon’s 302nd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 303rd death is an 84-year-old female in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 25. Location of death is being confirmed. Facebook Live Tomorrow with Testing Experts Tomorrow, OHA testing experts Melissa Sutton, MD and Tom Jeanne, MD, will take questions from the public via Facebook Live on COVID-19 testing from 1:30 – 2 p.m. From who can should get tested, how to find a testing location and beyond, the doctors will help demystify testing in Oregon. There will be simultaneous translation in both Spanish and ASL. To join in English: https://www.facebook.com/OregonHealthAuthority/posts/311452287525111 5 To join in Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/OHAespanol/live_videos/ Stay informed about COVID-19: Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. Source(s): Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

United-states | Health | Most Commented on





Articles for July 28, 2020 | Articles for July 29, 2020