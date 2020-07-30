14 COVID Deaths in Oregon Bring Total to 303

|
Thursday July 30, 2020
Jul-28-2020 15:20
14 COVID Deaths in Oregon Bring Total to 303Salem-News.com
Oregon reports 342 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed 14 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 303, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 17,416.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (9), Josephine (9), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Linn (5), Malheur (15), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (74), Polk (13), Umatilla (75), Washington (31), and Yamhill (9).
A message of condolence:“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease.
"It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.” – OHA Director Patrick Allen
Facebook Live Tomorrow with Testing ExpertsTomorrow, OHA testing experts Melissa Sutton, MD and Tom Jeanne, MD, will take questions from the public via Facebook Live on COVID-19 testing from 1:30 – 2 p.m. From who can should get tested, how to find a testing location and beyond, the doctors will help demystify testing in Oregon.
There will be simultaneous translation in both Spanish and ASL.
To join in English:
https://www.facebook.com/OregonHealthAuthority/posts/311452287525111 5
To join in Spanish:
https://www.facebook.com/OHAespanol/live_videos/
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
Articles for July 28, 2020 | Articles for July 29, 2020
