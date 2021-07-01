SNc Channels:



Jul-26-2021 14:39

Oregon Ducks Odds to Win the National Title in 2022

The Ducks should have a major Bowl game in their future...

Photo: U of O Football

(SALEM, Ore.) - We are just a little over a month away from the 2021-2022 college football season. The Pac-12 is going to be filled with tough competition again this season, and the conference is wide open for any team to take. The University of Oregon Ducks are one of the college football programs that is looking to capitalize on a strong season next year. They have been building a good squad over the past few years and should be competing for the Pac-12 title this season. Before we dive into next season's college football odds, be aware that Pointsbet sportsbook currently offers the best betting lines. It's important to remember that college football betting lines are constantly changing. In terms of college football betting, I definitely like what I'm seeing with Oregon. They have a few question marks at quarterback and linebacker, but this team is loaded with talent and has college football betting odds of +3300 to win the college football national title. Although I don’t think the Ducks are true contenders for next season's college football national title race, they should be good enough to get a major Bowl game. That number puts them seventh down the odds boards, tied with Iowa State but behind college football betting favorites Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State. Oregon has one of college football's best-kept secrets over the past few seasons, Head Coach Mario Cristobal. He took over coaching duties from Willie Taggart after he left for Florida Atlantic. A Wide-Open QB Race The Ducks were able to fight their way through the Pac-12 with a very young team in 2019. Quarterback Justin Herbert was the lifeblood of this college football betting roster and he will be back for another season next year. While he is an impressive college football quarterback, Oregon has some other excellent offensive threats that they can use this year. Namely Anthony Brown and Jay Butterfield. But there are four scholarship players vying for that QB1 spot this fall. Anthony Brown is a senior, while Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford are redshirt freshmen, and Ty Thompson is a true freshman. The Ducks QB corps is loaded with talent, so if one of the freshmen wins the QB1 spot this year, we shouldn’t be surprised to see at least one QB transfer. How well Oregon plays this year hinges on the tough decision the Oregon Ducks coaching staff needs to make regarding who’ll be taking the majority of the snaps. Team. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Vpuwr7gVSy — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 24, 2021 Oregon Ducks Power Rating When we check Team Rankings, the Ducks are listed at No. 16 on their power rankings chart. In old terms, this would likely place them in the BCS top 20 at the start of the season. They sit just behind Notre Dame, LSU, and Miami (FL), which rank 15th, 14th, and 13th respectively. Of course, Alabama and Clemson enter as No.1 and No. 2 ...again. The same ratings project the Oregon Ducks to win 8.7 games this season. This number is not too far off what the boys and girls in Las Vegas think. VSiN listed the Ducks with an OVER/UNDER on regular-season wins of 9 games. That said, despite this less than stellar season wins total, the Oregon Ducks are the odds-on favorites alongside USC to win the Pack 12 in 2021. Pac 12 Conference Odds Oregon +275

USC +275

Washington +325

Arizona State +450

UCLA +1200

Utah +1400

Stanford +1500

Colorado +2500

Washington State +2500

Cal +4000

Oregon State +6000

Arizona +10000 USC is lucky to have missed Oregon and Washington on the schedule this year. Every other team in the Pac-12 South has to play one or both of them. That means that USC will be more talented than all of its opponents in the Pac-12 South division, giving them a clear path to the PC 12 Championship game. That said, it could work against USC when they face Oregon or Washington in the title game, as they won’t be as battle-tested as the two Pac 12 North teams. USC is likely to win the South division, but that by no means ensures them the Pac 12 title. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

