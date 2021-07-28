SNc Channels:



Jul-26-2021 13:23 TweetFollow @OregonNews Unusual Ways of Making Money Thinking "outside the box" may open up new avenues of income.

Photo by Craig Adderley, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you’re looking for a few unique ways of making money, you’re probably over the 9 to 5 office work, or labor work that you’ve done all of your life. Not only do normal jobs suck out your soul, they also end up not paying you enough most of the time. Here are a few options you must boost your income and give your life some color again. Pose Nude at the College If there is no shame in your game, consider posing nude for an art class at your community college or university. This is a common theme in prank shows and movies, but in reality, they can pay you well for being pleasant and staying in one pose for a few hours. This is not meant for the faint hearted, as real situations usually require the full figure—but for those who want to make some money in a day and have very little shyness, this opportunity might be for you. Call up your local college institute and see what they have available, the opportunity might surprise you. Become a World-Traveling Content Maker If you’re thinking about getting out of the 9 to 5 game or have considered leaving town in pursuit of broader horizons and adventures—this could be a good option for you. Get involved with businesses which are looking for content creators in destination settings. You can begin a blog (and definitely an Instagram) dedicated to your adventures around the world. This is one of the best things to do for people who are big on exotic foods (take a page from Gordon Ramsey, Anthony Bourdain, and any other big-name chefs). But you can also do this if you just flat out like to explore (consider watching Ride with Norman Reedus) you can make a good living from blogging about the things you see and witness. Explore Options with a Reverse Mortgage Reverse mortgages are, obviously, meant for homeowners. They are essentially loans that are leveled against your home (even if you’re still paying the mortgage). They work by taking the portion of payments you have put towards your house, and giving you access to that money, up to 65% of it. It can be paid out to you in a lump sum or a monthly payment—but either way you’re making cash from doing your due diligence in the past. So how do you pay back this ‘loan’? You don’t. At least, you don’t until you leave or sell your home. If the original owner of the title lives in the home, there is no plan to charge them for repayment. This is a great opportunity if you just need some quick cash fast, especially if you don’t know when you can pay it back. Just make sure to check for any reverse mortgage reviews in your area. Have a License? Get a Bus Buses are some of the most used forms of transportation in many parts of the world. They can carry a huge amount of people over entire countries when needed. What can a bus do for you? There are many options for those people who are brave enough to buy buses. Certain private companies host camping-bus expeditions, for example. You would start in the beginning city, pick up your passengers/campers, and then drive them to a city far away, camping and adventuring along the way. Some of these trips can be four weeks longer or more! Or, you can start up your own business and offer your bus as a tour bus for your city. This is especially helpful in cities which are flooded with tourists during event seasons. Sell Your Art Many of us have an artistic side, it’s only a matter of if we foster it or not. Most likely you’ve considered making and selling art at some point in your life. If you’re tired of your current job and want to make a change, this could be the thing you’re looking for. Art is subjective, making it a great way to showcase your weird side. If you do this, consider starting off with pieces that are smaller, that way they are easier to ship. Further, aim for doing something more than drawing with a pencil—as that is usually not a medium that sells (unless it is something fantastic!) There are many people who like to use resin and wood to create 360-degree environments that will fit in your hand. Get creative with your art, and you’re sure to make some cash. These are but a few "outside the box" ideas that might work great for you, and could even take you in an unexpected income-generating direction. Good Luck! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

