The Craft Film Series Introduced by Producer Caroline Stallone

“Brew with me” explores the Craft Beer Movement– past, present, and beyond.



Producer Caroline Stallone interviews Scott Ungermann,

Anchor Brewing, San Francisco



(SAN DIEGO, Calif.) - The Craft Beer revolution has many beginnings. Brewers in ancient times relied on the favors of a “goddess of brewing.”

Today's women are again moving the beverage industry forward, as their male counterparts explore alongside, creating new food pairings with craft beers, ciders, meads, kombuchas and more.

Hyper–local advertising guru, Caroline Stallone, combines forces with PR legend and Emmy® Award winning filmmaker, Robert Lundahl, to create an ongoing series for Digital Television, on the people and companies making a new future for this ancient craft.

“We invite audiences to ‘Meet the Makers.’ We explore the ‘who', the ‘why' and the 'why not',” says Stallone. “It's fun and quirky."

Filming is ongoing and The Craft Film Series is set to release in 2020.

“Brewing has relatively low barriers to entry, so it’s appealing to a new generation of entrepreneurs. Creativity is unleashed with an almost unlimited variety of choices in flavor profiles, pairing experiences, and storyline,” explains Lundahl.

The Craft is produced out of Paso Robles, and San Diego, California, and the Producers pay special attention to “Local, Authentic and Sustainable.”

The result is an experience that richly delights, inspires and satisfies, and stories, that are meaningful, personal, and inspiring.

Learn more at TheCraftFilmSeries.com, and @thecraftfilmseries (Instagram). View The Craft “Teaser Reel” here http://thecraftfilmseries.com/story.

Source: Agence RL | A, LLC @agence.rla #thecraftfilmseries #carolineStallone #RobertLundahl #BrewwithMe #beer #homebrew

_________________________________________