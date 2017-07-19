SNc Channels:



Jul-24-2017 17:34 National Forum for Scientists Reveals Palestinian Innovators Build partnerships to create the environment for innovation and excellence.

Palestine Museum of Natural History

(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - We just completed the second National Forum for Scientists organized by the Palestinian Higher Council for Innovation and Excellence (I am on the board, http://www.hcie.ps/). It was a great opportunity to see so many young (and young at heart) innovators in so many fields from energy to environment to health. Elias and Mohammad were selected to present our botanical garden as an innovative way to educate about nature and sustainability. Like always, follow-up is key and we in the Palestinian Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability (and the museum, see: http://palestinenature.org) are keen to continue to build partnership and create the environment for innovation and excellence. We welcome your participation and partnership. On another note, while Congress does nothing to help US citizens drowning in debt including student debts, it also wants to punish them (us) if they (we) speak out for human rights and international law. In a flagrant violation of democracy and of the first amendment, Congress may outlaw freedom of speech when it comes to apartheid Israel. Read, weep, then act to preserve democracy. Whether you support apartheid Israel or you do not, this proposed law will lead the US down the path of Mussolini's Italy or Nazi Germany. Let us contact senators and congressmen and complain and also block their offices. Legal cases should be brought up if it passes (it would be unconstitutional). See also: "U.S. Lawmakers Seek to Criminally Outlaw Support for Boycott Campaign Against Israel" by Glenn Greenwald, theintercept.com: https://theintercept.com/2017/07/19/u-s-lawmakers-seek-to-criminally-outlaw-support-for-boycott-campaign-against-israel/ Stay Human _________________________________________

