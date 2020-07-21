|
Tuesday July 21, 2020
Where Am I From?Ahmed Miqdad special to Salem-News.com
The people of Palestine love the ancestral land from whence they came.
(GAZA CITY, State of Palestine) - A POEM:
"Where am I from?"
I'm from the land of olive trees,
I'm from the farm of love
I'm from the land of minarets
I'm from the land of gathering and resurrection
I'm from Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, Hebron,
I'm from the land of good people
I'm from the color of sun and the Dome of Rock
I'm from the land of my grandfather's history
I'm from the fields of golden wheat
I'm from the land of martyrs
I'm from the land of irony willing
***************Ahmed Miqdad, Writer is a Palestinian Activist, Poet and Teacher.
