Where Am I From?

The people of Palestine love the ancestral land from whence they came.



Pre-1948 map: "Majority report of United Nations Special Committee on Palestine recommended that Palestine be divided into an Arab State (shown in dark gray) and a Jewish State(shown in light gray). The area of Jerusalem would be administered by an International Trusteeship."



(GAZA CITY, State of Palestine) - A POEM:

"Where am I from?"

I'm from the land of prophets

Where they ascended to heavens.

I'm from the land of olive trees,

Lemons, apples and oranges

Where the guests are generously hosted.

I'm from the farm of love

That grows passion and affection.

I'm from the land of minarets

Where the bell and Azhan are brothers.

I'm from the land of gathering and resurrection

Where justice will prevail.

I'm from Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, Hebron,

Haifa, Jaffa and Gaza

Where the glamorous sky and the blue sea.

I'm from the land of good people

Where the clouds rain goodness and honesty.

I'm from the color of sun and the Dome of Rock

Where the tyranny collapses.



I'm from the land of my grandfather's history

And the tales of my grandmother

Where the memory is still sharp and awake.

I'm from the fields of golden wheat

Where they captivate the viewers.

I'm from the land of martyrs

Where there are as convoys.

I'm from the land of irony willing

Where the colonizers fall down

I'm from Palestine.

