Tuesday July 21, 2020
Where Am I From?

Ahmed Miqdad special to Salem-News.com

The people of Palestine love the ancestral land from whence they came.

Palestine
Pre-1948 map: "Majority report of United Nations Special Committee on Palestine recommended that Palestine be divided into an Arab State (shown in dark gray) and a Jewish State(shown in light gray). The area of Jerusalem would be administered by an International Trusteeship."

(GAZA CITY, State of Palestine) - A POEM:

"Where am I from?"
I'm from the land of prophets
Where they ascended to heavens.

I'm from the land of olive trees,
Lemons, apples and oranges
Where the guests are generously hosted.

I'm from the farm of love
That grows passion and affection.

I'm from the land of minarets
Where the bell and Azhan are brothers.

I'm from the land of gathering and resurrection
Where justice will prevail.

I'm from Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, Hebron,
Haifa, Jaffa and Gaza
Where the glamorous sky and the blue sea.

I'm from the land of good people
Where the clouds rain goodness and honesty.

I'm from the color of sun and the Dome of Rock
Where the tyranny collapses.

I'm from the land of my grandfather's history
And the tales of my grandmother
Where the memory is still sharp and awake.

I'm from the fields of golden wheat
Where they captivate the viewers.

I'm from the land of martyrs
Where there are as convoys.

I'm from the land of irony willing
Where the colonizers fall down
I'm from Palestine.

***************
Ahmed Miqdad, Writer is a Palestinian Activist, Poet and Teacher.

_______________________



©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.

