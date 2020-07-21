Air and Ground Resources Battle 35-acre Wildfire in Douglas County

|
Tuesday July 21, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-21-2020 12:19TweetFollow @OregonNews
Air and Ground Resources Battle 35-acre Wildfire in Douglas CountySalem-News.com
The cause of the Days Creek Fire is under investigation.
(CANYONVILLE, Ore.) - The Days Creek Fire, located approximately 14 miles northeast of Canyonville in Douglas County, was reported Monday morning, July 20, shortly after 11 a.m. The first engine to arrive on scene reported the fire to be approximately three acres in size, burning in logging slash.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, an aggressive initial attack by aviation and ground resources was keeping the fire in check at 35 acres.
Four Type 2 helicopters and one Type 1 helicopter have been working on the fire, in addition to two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers.
Numerous ground resources, including engines, hand crews, and equipment are also on scene of the fire, working to construct fire trails around the blaze.
In addition to Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) resources, equipment and personnel from industrial landowners, industrial operators and the Umpqua National Forest are assisting with suppression efforts.
Currently, no homes are threatened by the Days Creek Fire and the cause is under investigation. Resources assigned to the incident will remain engaged on the fire throughout the day and overnight, working to contain the blaze.
Source: Oregon Dept of Forestry
_________________________________________
Articles for July 21, 2020 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.