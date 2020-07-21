Air and Ground Resources Battle 35-acre Wildfire in Douglas County

The cause of the Days Creek Fire is under investigation.



Retardant is dropped on the Days Creek Fire NE of Canyonville.

Photo: Oregon Dept of Forestry



(CANYONVILLE, Ore.) - The Days Creek Fire, located approximately 14 miles northeast of Canyonville in Douglas County, was reported Monday morning, July 20, shortly after 11 a.m. The first engine to arrive on scene reported the fire to be approximately three acres in size, burning in logging slash.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, an aggressive initial attack by aviation and ground resources was keeping the fire in check at 35 acres.

Four Type 2 helicopters and one Type 1 helicopter have been working on the fire, in addition to two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers.

Numerous ground resources, including engines, hand crews, and equipment are also on scene of the fire, working to construct fire trails around the blaze.

In addition to Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) resources, equipment and personnel from industrial landowners, industrial operators and the Umpqua National Forest are assisting with suppression efforts.

Currently, no homes are threatened by the Days Creek Fire and the cause is under investigation. Resources assigned to the incident will remain engaged on the fire throughout the day and overnight, working to contain the blaze.

Source: Oregon Dept of Forestry

_________________________________________