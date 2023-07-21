SNc Channels:



IronMan 70.3 Comes to Salem this Weekend During the event, Peter Courtney Minto-Island Bridge will be Closed (July 23)

IronMan 70.3 Oregon is this Sunday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Becoming an IRONMAN for the first time is a life-changing experience. That moment will come this weekend, as athletes from around the world take part in this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon. IRONMAN will host thousands of athletes as they compete in the more than 70-mile racecourse through the heart of Salem and the Willamette Valley. Family and fans are welcome to gather in Riverfront Park to cheer on participants as they compete in the all-day triathlon. CLICK HERE to view the course maps for the event. No spectators will be able to travel over the pedestrian bridge between the two parks Sunday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Peter Courtney Minto Island Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge will remain closed to everyone except competitors, emergency personnel, and event staff. RACE TIMING AND CUT-OFFS All athletes will have 8 hours and 30 minutes to complete the race once they cross the timing mat at swim start, subject to intermediate cut-offs as listed in the Athlete Guide. Any athlete who does not complete the event in 8 hours and 30 minutes, or who does not reach the intermediate cut-off locations by the specified times, will be designated as DID NOT FINISH (DNF) in the official results. Aid station stops, transitions, etc., will be included in the total elapsed time. AWARDS CEREMONY Crossing your first IRONMAN finish line joins you to one of the most vibrant athletic "graduating classes" in the world. The Awards Ceremony is scheduled for 3:45 PM on race day in the IRONMAN Village. ROAD CLOSURES Several road closures and lane restrictions will take place during the bicycle competition, where racers will travel from Riverfront Park on Front Street SE, Commercial Street SE, Mission Street SE, Saginaw Street S, Owens Street S, and River Road S towards the Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge and back. Signs are posted in the areas affected by the racecourse. Information has been sent to residents along the course of the potential impacts that may occur. Those with questions concerning race day road or park closures can reach out to the City of Salem’s Dispatch Center at 503-588-6311. Salem and its partners in tourism, including Travel Salem, are proud to host Ironman 70.3 Oregon. Details about the course, including maps, can be found at Ironman 70.3 Oregon. _________________________________________

