Campfires and Open Flames Prohibited in Oregon State Parks

The fire ban is expected to last at least one week.







(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is prohibiting all campfires and open flames in all state park properties effective 10 a.m. today.

The ban is in response to Gov. Brown’s declaration of a fire emergency. The campfire and open flame ban includes campgrounds, day-use areas, and all areas of the Ocean Shore and beaches managed by OPRD.

The fire ban applies to wood, charcoal, and other flame sources that cannot be turned off with a valve. Liquid fuel stoves or cooking devices that can be turned off with a valve are permitted, but cannot be left unattended.

MG Devereux, OPRD deputy director, says the ban is meant to avoid any accidental fires on OPRD property that would further tax limited firefighting resources.

“We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see the immediate need for local fire restrictions,” said Devereux. “We appreciate the public’s patience and their willingness to help protect our natural areas.”

The fire ban is expected to last at least one week, but will be evaluated based on weather, resource conditions and input from Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and other state and local fire officials.

Visitors planning a trip to a state park should check for up-to-date information about fire restrictions at http://bit.ly/2uLzdwY or by calling the state parks info line at 800-551-6949.

Source: Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.

_________________________________________