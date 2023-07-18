SNc Channels:



Jul-16-2023 12:35 What Should You Do After a Maritime Accident? Individuals and entities that operate seagoing vessels have responsibilities.

Photo courtesy Photo by Boys in Bristol Photography

(SALEM, Ore.) - The vast expanses of the sea mean many things to many people. Some find the beauty of the sea captivating. For others, it is a place for adventure or recreation. Many people are also bound to the sea as a place where they make their living. Whatever your connection to the sea, it is important to recognize that it comes with significant risk. People are injured at sea all the time. You could slip on a wet deck or fall from a boat during rough conditions. Boat collisions can also lead to significant injuries. Maritime workers are frequently injured in offshore incidents. What happens when you have been injured in a maritime accident? Can you file a claim like with a standard personal injury claim? According to a maritime lawyer in New Orleans, “In some ways, personal injury claims involving maritime accidents are similar to injuries that occur on land. "However, there are added wrinkles due to differences in the law and jurisdictional questions. Hiring an attorney with experience in maritime accident claims can make a big difference.” Hiring a lawyer after an accident is a smart decision, but you can help yourself by knowing what to do after a maritime accident. This post will cover the basics of what people need to do and know after a maritime accident. Ensure Safety and Seek Medical Attention The first thing to do after a maritime accident is to ensure the safety of all parties on the vessel and seek medical attention. Check on everyone on the vessel to make sure they are okay. If any injuries did occur, someone might need to apply first aid until the vessel reaches land. However, you might be able to radio or call ahead so emergency personnel can be waiting for you when you arrive. Reporting the Accident If the accident involves an injury, you will need to report it to the proper authorities. The authorities might be able to help if a person is injured. They could also help if there is a problem with the vessel. Beyond that, reporting is often required by law. However, the proper authority will depend on where you are. In many cases, you can report the accident to the US Coast Guard. However, there might be local government agencies in some places. The Importance of Jurisdiction Jurisdiction and the applicable laws can make a big difference when it comes to maritime accident injury claims. Jurisdiction can determine which court will hear the case and the relevant laws. Various laws may apply in a maritime case that would not affect a more common personal injury claim. For example, you have the Jones Act. This law specifically applies to offshore workers and the protections they have when working at sea. Negligence and Liability Whether the operator of a private vessel, a tour company, or a maritime employer, the individuals and entities that operate seagoing vessels have responsibilities. They have to maintain a safe vessel and provide proper training to the crew and other workers. If they fail in any of these obligations, there could be a claim for negligence that may result in a lawsuit. However, there are many elements that go into proving negligence in a maritime accident claim. Documenting the Incident One of the keys to proving negligence and having a successful claim is documenting the facts of the incident. If the injury is severe, you might not be able to collect as much evidence at the time. However, it can help to take pictures and create notes. For example, it is a good idea to take pictures of faulty equipment if that is believed to have caused the accident. You might also want to get the names and contact information of other people on the boat. Maritime injury victims should also keep all medical records and bills to prove injuries and costs. Hire a Maritime Lawyer Handling this type of claim on your own is not a good idea. You might not have a complete understanding of the situation or the levels of compensation that might be appropriate. Employers and operators might also try to get victims to sign quick settlements to limit their liability. You need a lawyer to ensure your rights are protected. Along with that, you don’t want to hire just any personal injury lawyer. Most personal injury lawyers do not have the necessary knowledge or experience. Injury victims should look for a lawyer with experience handling maritime injury claims. Maritime injuries can be severe. The claims process can be complicated and time-consuming. However, you can increase your chances of a successful claim with the points covered in this post. Beyond that, you need the help of an experienced maritime lawyer to ensure you get adequate compensation. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

