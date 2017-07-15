Redmond Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident

A motorcyclist suffered the consequences for another man's rage.



The motorcyclist was transported to hospital by Life Flight Air Ambulance.

Photo: OSP



(REDMOND, Ore.) - An arrest has been made in the vehicle vs motorcycle crash on Hwy 97 that occurred yesterday afternoon at milepost 128, near SW Young Avenue.

The investigation has revealed that about 3:15 p.m., a 2000 Ford Mustang, operated by 20-year old Justin Durr, from the Redmond area, drove in a reckless manner, causing the motorcyclist to crash.

According to Oregon State Police, Durr had become enraged when he was passed by another vehicle. Durr then attempted to catch up to the other vehicle and drove in a manner that forced the motorcyclist to crash.

The motorcyclist, 40-year old Jerome Worley, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Life Flight Air Ambulance.

Durr was arrested and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on the charges of Reckless Driving and Assault III.

The Oregon State Police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff's office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

