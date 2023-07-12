SNc Channels:



Jul-10-2023 01:14 TweetFollow @OregonNews Harm Reduction: Wolves in Sheep's Clothing Poking a Hornets' Nest! After over 21 years of exposing and reporting on the opioid/fentanyl/harm reduction crisis killing in the hundreds of thousands, I am now convinced it was manufactured and promoted by profiteers as a weapon of mass destruction.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Critics say supervised injection sites encourage drug use and bring crime to surrounding communities. Proponents argue that they save lives and can help people in addiction reconnect with society and get health services. Out with the dark alley, fear and shame, they say, in with a safe space, clean injection supplies, care and compassion. It's an approach that falls under the umbrella of harm reduction, a public health philosophy that emphasizes lessening the harms of drug use. Except that the dark alleys await the addict leaving the safe injection sites where drug dealers meet them to top off their illegal highs. When pushers of illegal drugs under the guise of harm reduction spew the benefits experienced in Australia, Canada and Portugal of safe injection sites, take this into consideration by people I have a connection with who work in the trenches. This was from Australia to me recently regarding harm reduction: “Might sound reasonable until they put an injecting room alongside your local primary school... and you realize they'll stop at nothing to push their agenda.

From Melbourne Australia, where young children are seeing drug activity every day on their way to school.

The proponents don't care about the harm they're inflicting on other vulnerable members of the community. It's terrible.” CONCLUSIONS: We found OPSs (Overdose Prevention Sites) and SCSs (Safe Consumption Sites) reduce opioid-related paramedic attendance and emergency department visit rates but no evidence that they reduce local hospitalization or mortality rates. A paperback version of a book entitled “Raising Lazarus” will be released soon and its author, Beth Macy will be pitching it as solution-focused and centers on harm reduction. The author believes it is solution-focused and the only way to reach people most at risk of overdose deaths. Ms. Macy is quoted as saying "it’s also chock full of inspiring (if occasionally rule-bending) badasses on the front lines of the epidemic." "Women get shit done!" I told the (mainly women) audience of peer specialists and recovery warriors in D.C., where I was join(sp) by Dr. Steve Loyd on right (the inspiration for the Michael Keaton character on Hulu’s "Dopesick.") – Beth Macy No Beth Macy, women don’t get s _ _ t done. Women conduct themselves with class, knowledge and speak professionally. They don’t encourage “illegal drug use” which further kills addicts. Professionals advocate for prevention and treatment – not George Soros and his “Drug Policy Alliance” solutions to a raging epidemic. But promoting a Soros agenda – one of the wealthiest men in the world – has to fill deep pockets with financial gain for those seeking it. Anyone condoning a “woke” dangerous solution to illegal drugs should answer the following questions: If you had a loved one dying of lung cancer, would you supply them with cigarettes administered by people whose only qualifications are online “peer recovery” courses? If you had a loved one dying of alcoholism, would you supply them with a free pass to liquor at a bar supplied by people whose only qualifications are online “peer recovery” courses? If you are of the belief that medical personnel are overseeing safe injection sites for “shooting up” addicts with their drug of choice, there is no medical professional who would jeopardize their license being revoked to participate in illegal drug use. It’s time that people wake up to “woke” and stop allowing “wannabe” celebrities to use limelight in an effort to sell books promoting drug use rather than viable solutions to a raging crisis of drug addiction. It is not “harm reduction” – not by a “long shot” – at dangerous safe injection sites. It’s called financial gain compliments of the likes of Soros and his Open Society and Drug Policy Alliance. The support for harm reduction plays out like the criminal Sackler family of Purdue Pharma and OxyContin fame becoming multi-billionaires due to a lack of conscience and disregard for human life. _________________________________________

