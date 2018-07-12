Lincoln City Passes Resolution Against Offshore Drilling

|
Thursday July 12, 2018
Jul-10-2018
Lincoln City Passes Resolution Against Offshore DrillingSalem-News.com
City Council approves resolution, joining growing local opposition to federal drilling proposal
(LINCOLN CITY, Ore..) - Last night, the Lincoln City Council joined a growing movement of Oregon leaders taking a stand against a federal offshore drilling proposal that would open the Pacific coast to new oil and gas leasing for the first time since 1984.
The proposal released in January would open 90 percent of US waters to drilling, including all of Oregon’s coast. It has met widespread opposition in Oregon.
The Cities of Newport, Toledo, Yachats and Port Orford have already passed similar resolutions, along with the Ports of Newport and Toledo and the Siletz Tribal Council.
Councilor Dick Anderson brought forward the consideration of the resolution at Lincoln City Council meeting on Monday. He said, “I don’t think we need this [offshore oil drilling] or think it’s profitable off the Oregon Coast.”
Councilor Judy Casper said, “I am in total agreement with this resolution, I find it very important that we do have our voice, because it is just beyond the horizon where we have our sanctuary marine lands.”
“I’ve been on the California shores when the oil has spilled onto the beaches and witnessed it years and years after the oil spill,” she added.
The resolution states:
A healthy ocean is an important economic driver in Lincoln City.
Beyond the many fishing-related jobs, this includes small business owners who operate bed and breakfasts, restaurants, whale watching charters, and rentals for recreational equipment such as kayaks, surfboards, diving equipment, among others.
A 2011 study by NaturalEquity, Surfrider, and Ecotrust found that coastal recreation in Oregon generates $2.4 billion per year.
“We applaud Lincoln City Council for taking a stand against dirty and dangerous offshore drilling,” said Charlie Plybon, Oregon’s Policy Manager for Surfrider Foundation.
“Lincoln City joins dozens of other municipalities in California and Oregon in sending a clear message to Washington DC: the Pacific coast is not for sale!”
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management accepted public comments on the Draft Proposed Program for offshore oil and gas drilling through March 9 and more than 30,000 people weighed in online in Oregon alone.
After the comments are received and environmental reviews conducted, the Proposed Program and draft environmental impact statement will be released, triggering another comment period.
The Final Proposed Program is expected by 2019, with lease sales to follow. The Oregon/Washington lease sale is proposed for 2021.
Source: The Surfrider Foundation
