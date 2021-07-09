5 Ways to Prepare for Oregon's Wildfire Season

|
Friday July 9, 2021
Jul-07-2021
5 Ways to Prepare for Oregon's Wildfire SeasonSalem-News.com
Click here to read more about preparing for Oregon’s wildfire season, from maintaining your property to preparing an evacuation kit.
(SALEM, Ore.) - There’s no denying that Oregon is a beautiful state to put down roots in. It represents a veritable haven for those who prefer a slower pace of life, alongside areas of natural beauty and untamed wilderness – and, for many, home.
Unfortunately, living alongside nature is not without its risks – and the impending risk of wildfire season is all too familiar for many of Oregon’s 4 million + residents.
By now, the overwhelming majority of us are aware of what we can do to avoid forest fires. From refraining from properly extinguishing campfires to keeping up to date on any local restrictions on trash burning and other high-risk activities, there’s plenty we can do to minimize our risk for the environment, and our neighbors.
There is, however, no guarantee that this will be sufficient, and we all need to take a few additional steps for ourselves to ensure that the risk is mitigated as much as possible – and, by extension, the consequences.
Read more below.
