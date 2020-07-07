Tuesday July 7, 2020
Jul-07-2020 13:51

Five More Oregonians Added to COVID-19 Death Toll

Salem-News.com

Oregon reports 218 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

COVID-19

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 220, the Oregon Health Authority reported today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 (as of 12:01 a.m. today) bringing the state total to 10,605.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (18), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (1), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (7), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (27), Yamhill (16).

Oregon’s 216th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on June 25 and died on June 30, at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Oregon’s 217th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on June 23 and died on June 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Oregon’s 218th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 27 and died on July 5, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Oregon’s 219th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 6, at his residence.

Oregon’s 220th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 6, at Salem Hospital.

OHA investigating workplace outbreak

An outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Columbia River Processing in Morrow County. The cases include all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on June 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of the employees.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
  • COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________



