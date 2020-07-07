Five More Oregonians Added to COVID-19 Death Toll

|
Tuesday July 7, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-07-2020 13:51TweetFollow @OregonNews
Five More Oregonians Added to COVID-19 Death TollSalem-News.com
Oregon reports 218 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 220, the Oregon Health Authority reported today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 (as of 12:01 a.m. today) bringing the state total to 10,605.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (18), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (1), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (7), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (27), Yamhill (16).
Oregon’s 216th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on June 25 and died on June 30, at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Oregon’s 217th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on June 23 and died on June 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Oregon’s 218th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 27 and died on July 5, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Oregon’s 219th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 6, at his residence.
Oregon’s 220th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 6, at Salem Hospital.
OHA investigating workplace outbreakAn outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Columbia River Processing in Morrow County. The cases include all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started on June 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of the employees.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
Articles for July 6, 2020 | Articles for July 7, 2020 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.