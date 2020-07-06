Monday July 6, 2020
Jul-06-2020 13:30

Oregon Reports 168 New Confirmed and Presumptive COVID-19 Cases

Salem-News.com

Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is currently at 215.

COVID-19

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 10,395.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (10), Marion (16), Morrow (4), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (34).

Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 215.

OHA Releases Weekly Testing Summary

OHA released its Weekly Testing Summary today, which showed that for the week of 6/28-7/5, 39,914 tests were conducted. Of those tests 5.3 percent were positive.

Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May.

The increase of positive tests reveals a growing number of individuals with COVID-19, which was expected due to all counties being in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.

Source: OHA

Stay informed about COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
  • COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________



©2020 Salem-News.com.


