Oregon Reports 168 New Confirmed and Presumptive COVID-19 Cases

Monday July 6, 2020
Jul-06-2020 13:30
Oregon Reports 168 New Confirmed and Presumptive COVID-19 CasesSalem-News.com
Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is currently at 215.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 10,395.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (10), Malheur (10), Marion (16), Morrow (4), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (34).
Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 215.
OHA Releases Weekly Testing SummaryOHA released its Weekly Testing Summary today, which showed that for the week of 6/28-7/5, 39,914 tests were conducted. Of those tests 5.3 percent were positive.
Oregon’s number of tests performed has been steadily increasing, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May.
The increase of positive tests reveals a growing number of individuals with COVID-19, which was expected due to all counties being in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.
Source: OHA
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
