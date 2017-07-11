Tuesday July 11, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Jul-06-2017 22:15printcommentsVideo

All Invited to Oregon's Beach Bill 50th Birthday Bash Saturday

Salem-News.com

Celebrate Oregon's Beach Bill, making the coastline open to all

Oregon beach bill

(SALEM, Ore.) - This is the year to celebrate Oregon's beautiful--and singularly protected--beaches. It's the 50th anniversary of Oregon's Beach Bill, signed into law in July 1967 to safeguard beaches from development.

But it easily could have been a different story. When lawmakers first introduced it, the bill faced steep opposition. Ultimately Oregonians fought for their beloved beaches. And so it is that today, 50 years later, this beach is yours and mine and everyone's, to treasure and protect, forever.

This free event is open to everybody.

  • Event Begins @ 10:00 a.m.: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301
  • 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Slater Smith -- Concert on the Lawn
  • Beach Bill-themed tours of the Capitol. Visit the Pioneer!
  • Learn the story of Oregon's beaches and how you can protect them.
  • Giant sandbox, kites, and face painting
  • FREE birthday cupcakes & scoops of really creamy Tillamook Ice Cream (limited supply)
  • Interactive demos and activities
  • Join SOLVE's "pledge for trash-free seas"
  • Photos with the Tillamook Yum Bus, a giant Dungeness crab, and a 7-foot salmon sculpture made from beach trash
  • Food trucks, including Mo's Chowder
  • Raffle for limited edition glass floats

Free parking in the Capitol Mall and underground garage at the corner of Winter and Chemeketa.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for July 5, 2017 | Articles for July 6, 2017 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Fully licensed for Medical and Recreational Cannabis!

Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy