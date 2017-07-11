SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Jul-06-2017 22:15 TweetFollow @OregonNews All Invited to Oregon's Beach Bill 50th Birthday Bash Saturday Celebrate Oregon's Beach Bill, making the coastline open to all



(SALEM, Ore.) - This is the year to celebrate Oregon's beautiful--and singularly protected--beaches. It's the 50th anniversary of Oregon's Beach Bill, signed into law in July 1967 to safeguard beaches from development. But it easily could have been a different story. When lawmakers first introduced it, the bill faced steep opposition. Ultimately Oregonians fought for their beloved beaches. And so it is that today, 50 years later, this beach is yours and mine and everyone's, to treasure and protect, forever. This free event is open to everybody. Event Begins @ 10:00 a.m.: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Slater Smith -- Concert on the Lawn

Beach Bill-themed tours of the Capitol. Visit the Pioneer!

Learn the story of Oregon's beaches and how you can protect them.

Giant sandbox, kites, and face painting

FREE birthday cupcakes & scoops of really creamy Tillamook Ice Cream (limited supply)

Interactive demos and activities

Join SOLVE's "pledge for trash-free seas"

Photos with the Tillamook Yum Bus, a giant Dungeness crab, and a 7-foot salmon sculpture made from beach trash

Food trucks, including Mo's Chowder

Raffle for limited edition glass floats Free parking in the Capitol Mall and underground garage at the corner of Winter and Chemeketa. _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for July 5, 2017 | Articles for July 6, 2017 |