Tuesday July 11, 2017
Jul-06-2017
All Invited to Oregon's Beach Bill 50th Birthday Bash Saturday
Celebrate Oregon's Beach Bill, making the coastline open to all
(SALEM, Ore.) - This is the year to celebrate Oregon's beautiful--and singularly protected--beaches. It's the 50th anniversary of Oregon's Beach Bill, signed into law in July 1967 to safeguard beaches from development.
But it easily could have been a different story. When lawmakers first introduced it, the bill faced steep opposition. Ultimately Oregonians fought for their beloved beaches. And so it is that today, 50 years later, this beach is yours and mine and everyone's, to treasure and protect, forever.
This free event is open to everybody.
Free parking in the Capitol Mall and underground garage at the corner of Winter and Chemeketa.
