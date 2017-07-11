SNc Channels:



Jul-05-2017 20:56
Hobbies You Can Make Your Full-Time Gig
You don't have to go all in. Maybe try it on the side and see if you have the skill to bring in a decent income.

Photography is a hobby that many people turn into a well-paying career. Photo by Bonnie King

(SALEM, Ore.) - Have you been searching for a job or maybe you are currently stuck at a company you despise? Have you ever considered turning a hobby you love into a full-time gig? Confucius once said, “choose a job you love, and you’ll have to work a day in your life.” So, what are you waiting for? Here a few of the best hobbies that can generate income. Get Fit Do you have a passion for working out and being healthy? What you may not realize is that all those hours at the gym could be turned into a lucrative business. In fact, there are many ways you can make money from keeping fit. One way is to become an online fitness coach. Since people are busier than ever and not everyone has the luxury of hitting the gym or maybe they’re too timid to, an online coach can help these folks get into shape by coaching them through video chat, workout and eating plans, and video demonstrations. Social media is another great tool. You can show others workout routines and tips through social media channels like Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. With enough followers, you can become a brand ambassador and start making money. Now, maybe you prefer real life interaction. Consider starting a group training business. CrossFit, mommy and me stroller classes and yoga classes in the park are some popular options. Try to make your classes different and fun to draw interest. Just think, not only will your muscles grow, but your wallet will too! Get Writing Do you have a way with words and enjoy putting your thoughts on paper? Why not try to turn your hobby into income? Blogging, freelance writing and self-publishing are great options for those who have a knack for the written word. You can blog about nearly anything you want, whether it be about your children, travels, opening a new restaurant or your favorite niche. If you have dreamed about writing a book, the days of having to use a full-service publisher are gone. Thanks to the rise of e-books and online retailers like Amazon, self-publishing is an excellent way to market your writing. Take Photos Do you have a gift of capturing the beauty around you through a lens? Maybe you have a pricey camera you got last Christmas just sitting there gathering dust. Did you know that natural light family photographers are making a killing these days and you easily could too? If making money from taking photos is of interest to you, it can be quite simple to startup. Create a portfolio by taking photos of your family and friends. Grow your business quickly by offering mini themed sessions. If rowdy children aren’t your favorite models, consider travel or real estate photography. Hook up with local realtors and offer your services or take photos while on travel and post them on social media or blogs to generate a following. A photography gig is a wonderful way to have a flexible job that allows you to make money while being artistic! Play Games Is one of your favorite pastimes playing poker or maybe roulette? Have you considered playing casino games as a full-time job? While this may not be ideal for everyone, there are some that have turned their fondness for gambling into a money-making gig. You don’t have to go all in. Maybe try it on the side and see if you have the skill to bring in a decent income. As you can see there are many options out there that can allow you to follow your dreams and turn your hobby into a career. Don’t wait a second longer to start working towards doing something you love for a living. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

