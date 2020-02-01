Public Charge Rule May Withhold Green Cards for Immigrants in Need

|
Saturday February 1, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-31-2020 16:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
Public Charge Rule May Withhold Green Cards for Immigrants in NeedSalem-News.com
Supreme Court decided to allow the new "public charge" rule to take effect affecting legal immigrants across the United States.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Supreme Court on Monday issued a ruling that lifted the injunction on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s "public charge rule" – a rule that makes it more difficult for immigrants to get green cards.
What is the public charge rule? It is defined as an individual who is likely to become “primarily dependent on the government for subsistence, as demonstrated by either the receipt of public cash assistance for income maintenance, or institutionalization for long-term care at government expense.”
Federal appeals courts had previously issued injunctions blocking the rule.
Monday's ruling means the policy can go into effect in Oregon and every state, except for Illinois which is covered by a separate injunction. The lawsuits are not over, but the Supreme Court’s decision allows the rule to go into effect during the litigation.
The new public charge rule expands the list of benefits that the federal government may consider when determining whether someone is a public charge, which would make it more difficult for them to get a green card.
These benefits include:
The public charge rule does not apply to many federal and state programs, including but not limited to:
The Oregon Health Authority is the state agency responsible for protecting the health of all 4 million people living in Oregon.
In a previous statement issued after the original federal rule was announced, the Oregon Health Authority said, "This rule is in direct conflict with our agency’s mission which is to help people and communities achieve optimum physical, mental and social well-being and improve access to quality, affordable health care."
OHA encourages anyone who has questions or concerns about how public charge may affect them or members of their family to seek counsel from a qualified immigration attorney.
Call the Oregon Law Center-Legal Aid Services of Oregon Public Benefits Hotline at 800-520-5292.
Find an immigration attorney at Oregon Immigration Resource.
Source: Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
Articles for January 30, 2020 | Articles for January 31, 2020 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.